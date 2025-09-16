PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) has consistently maintained placement rates of over 93% in recent years. With 30 years of excellence in management education and a presence in major cities, the campuses are able to attract top recruiters year on year and network with more than 1000 companies. IBS students primarily graduate with MBA/PGPMs, specializing in finance, marketing, HR, operations, and IT Systems. The MBA is offered at the IBS Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Dehradun campuses, and the PGPM from the Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune campuses.

The school's pedagogy is based on practical learning, case-based teaching, and a 14-week summer internship. The peer learning that occurs during the case studies builds a strong interest and understanding of business operations. Access to Bloomberg and SAP Labs further provides expertise in global financial markets and business operations. The summer internship provides the opportunity to apply their knowledge and improve their attitude and discipline toward work.

Nearly 750+ companies visit the campuses to recruit students. The highlights of the 2025 placements show that all campuses achieved over 94% placements. The highest international CTC is ₹41.40 lakhs, and the highest national CTC is ₹22.0 lakhs. The IBS Hyderabad's average CTC is ₹9.81 lakhs, while the average CTC for all remaining campuses is above ₹7.0 lakhs. The majority of placements are in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector, IT services, consulting, and in new-age businesses like fintech and quick commerce. The program fee varies from campus to campus, starting from ₹7 lakhs for a two-year program.

IBSAT 2025 is the single application to apply for all 9 IBS campuses. The IBSAT 2025 test is scheduled for December 27 & 28. It's a computer-based, remote-proctored test that doesn't require a test center; students can take it from home. The IBSAT 2025 toppers are eligible for IBSAT scholarships worth Rs 2 lakhs each. Students who have valid scores from CAT/NMAT by GMAC™/XAT/GMAT™ can also apply directly using their scores, but they will not be eligible for the Rs 2 lakh scholarship. For more information visit, https://ibsindia.org/final-placements/

Contact InformationIBS Admission OfficePlot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, TelanganaPhone: 040-23440963 (5 lines) | Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77Email: ibsat@ibsindia.orgWebsite: www.ibsindia.org

