Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a biopic based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film which had faced hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally received clearance from the Bombay High Court with zero cuts, paving the way for a theatrical release. ‘AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ Trailer Out: Film Showcases Spiritual Journey Inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s Bestseller ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’, Set To Release on Sept 19.

Paresh Rawal on Challenges of Political Films

Reflecting on the challenges of making political films in today’s climate, Rawal said, “It’s tough to make any film aisa lag raha hai mujhe toh abhi. Social media kisi ke bhi upar haawi ho jaata hai, sometimes rightfully, sometimes wrongly. But if your neeyat and neeti are good, if your intentions are not wrong, and the film has been made with honesty, then you should not think about people.” Rawal explained that portraying a figure like Yogi Adityanath naturally made the project more sensitive. “Yogi ji jaisa character hai toh maamla critical ho jaata hai, CBFC saavdhan rehti hai,” (When it comes to a character like Yogi ji, the matter becomes critical, and the CBFC remains cautious) he shared.

Paresh Rawal Defends Yogi Adityanath Biopic

On the CBFC objections, the 70-year-old actor recalled the court’s reaction. “The Court asked their lawyer ‘have you watched the film or read the book it’s based on? You should have done your homework!’ He had not. Pata nahi kyun, samajh mein nahi aata ki aisa kyun karte hain voh,” (I don’t know why, I just can’t understand why they do that). Addressing the criticism often directed at biopics for whitewashing their subjects, Rawal drew a distinction. “The man is alive right now and still working, he is in the middle of his career. The film’s story is till the point Yogi ji reached politics. It’s his untold story, jo public mein hai usko aap untold nahi bol sakte. There’s nothing to whitewash here.” 'Ajey - The Untold Story of a Yogi’: Bombay High Court To Watch Movie About Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Resolve Censor Row.

Watch the Trailer of ‘AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi’:

Paresh Rawal Prepares for ‘AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ Release

When asked about social media trolling, Rawal dismissed the negativity with confidence. “Main darne wala nahi hoon yaar, trolls ko toh main achhi tarah jawaab bhi dena jaanta hoon. They post something quickly on social media today. Jiski baat koi ghar wale bhi nahi sunte the, unki baat pe agar duniya charcha karti hai toh unhe achha lagta hai” (I’m not someone who gets scared, yaar. I know very well how to give trolls a fitting reply. Nowadays, people post something quickly on social media. Things that even their own family members wouldn’t listen to, when the world discusses those, they feel good about it). With the controversies behind him, Paresh Rawal is set to bring AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi to audiences on September 19, 2025.

