Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: IDFC FIRST Bank is revolutionizing the banking landscape with its flagship savings account, offering a competitive interest rate of 7% per annum coupled with the unique benefit of monthly interest credits. This combination aims to help customers accelerate wealth growth and maximize their savings.

In a significant departure from the industry norm of quarterly interest payments, IDFC FIRST Bank's monthly interest credit system provides a distinct advantage. This feature allows customers' earnings to begin compounding sooner, leading to a more rapid and substantial accumulation of wealth over time.

Accelerating wealth growth

The Bank's primary objective is to provide its customers with a savings account that works in their favour. While the 7% per annum interest rate is a compelling proposition on its own, the monthly interest credit on all its Savings Account services is the true differentiator. By crediting interest monthly, customers can harness the power of compounding more effectively, transforming a simple savings account into a wealth-generation tool.

This customer-centric approach ensures that the benefits of high-interest savings are accessible to a broad spectrum of customers. The tangible monthly interest payout offers a regular and transparent enhancement to their savings, a stark contrast to the conventional savings accounts where interest benefits are only realized every three months.

Key features of the IDFC FIRST Bank Savings Account

* High-Yield Interest Rate: The Bank offers up to 7% per annum on savings account balances. This top-tier rate is applicable on balances from INR 5 lakh up to INR 10 crore, as of July 2025.

* Monthly Interest Credits: Unlike the traditional quarterly cycle, interest is credited to the account every month, accelerating the power of compounding.

* Zero-Fee Banking: Enjoy over 30 essential banking services with no fees, including IMPS, RTGS, and NEFT transactions, ATM withdrawals, debit card issuance, and SMS alerts.

In fact, in a pathbreaking study by IIT-Bombay, commissioned by Moneylife Foundation, IDFC FIRST Bank's Savings Account was recognised as 'Class Apart' vis-a-vis other banks in the private sector. This study found that it was the only Bank that charges ZERO FEES on all services in savings accounts, on all account variants, urban or rural, irrespective of AMB, whether INR 5,000 (offered in Rural India), INR 10,000 or INR 25,000.

* Top-rated mobile banking app: Customers can access more than 250 services directly through the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app, making it even more convenient and flexible to open and manage a Savings Account.Forrester, a globally respected research firm, has ranked the app as the best in India and among the top 20 apps worldwide for two years in a row.

* DICGC Insurance: All IDFC FIRST Bank savings accounts are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. This provides coverage for deposits up to INR 5 lakh, ensuring the safety and security of funds.

Eligibility and seamless digital onboarding

Opening a high-yield savings account with IDFC FIRST Bank is a straightforward and accessible process.

Eligibility:

* Indian citizens and residents.

* Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs).

* Foreign nationals residing in India, subject to GOI norms.

* Minors can open a joint account with a parent or guardian.

* Digital Onboarding: New customers can open an account entirely online through a seamless and paperless process. The digital journey requires only a PAN card and Aadhaar card for a swift video KYC verification, allowing for account activation from the comfort of the customer's home.

This high-interest savings account is a testament to IDFC FIRST Bank's commitment to leveraging technology and a customer-first philosophy to deliver superior banking solutions. By challenging the conventional norms of savings, the bank is not just offering a product but fostering a more rewarding and transparent banking relationship. This innovative approach is particularly advantageous in the current economic climate, where every percentage point of return and every opportunity for growth is crucial for savers.

For more information on IDFC FIRST Bank's savings account interest rates and the benefits of monthly interest credits, visit the bank's official website.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is the interest rate on IDFC FIRST Bank savings account in 2025?

As of July 2025, IDFC FIRST Bank offers up to 7% p.a. on its Savings Accounts. The highest interest rate is applicable to balances from INR 5 lakh up to INR 10 crore.

2. How often is interest credited in IDFC FIRST Bank savings account?

Interest is credited monthly, instead of the standard quarterly cycle, and is calculated daily on the closing balance.

3. Are there any hidden charges or fees?

The bank offers over 30 savings account services including fund transfers, ATM usage, debit card issuance, etc, free of cost, provided the average minimum balance is maintained. For a full list of fees and charges, visit https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/personal-banking/accounts/savings-account/fees-and-charges

4. Is my money safe in an IDFC FIRST Bank savings account?

Yes. Deposits are insured up to INR 5 lakh by DICGC (a subsidiary of the RBI).

5. Can I open this account online?

Yes. With Aadhaar and PAN details, you can open a Savings Account and complete the video KYC process online.

