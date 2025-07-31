Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Two clubs from Assam, Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star are gearing up to lock horns in the Durand Cup 2025. For Bodoland FC, this will be the first match of the ongoing 134th edition of the prestigious Durand Cup. Karbi Anglong Morning Star have already played one against ITBP FT, meeting an unfortunate 2-1 defeat in the opener. Durand Cup 2025: Arunkumar Singh Nets Late Equilizer To Help NEROCA FC Share Spoils With TRAU FC in Imphal Derby.

The Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Sports Authority India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam. This match can also be termed as the Assam Derby, after all two popular Assamese sides will be locking horns in the historic Indian football competition, Durand Cup in Assam. The match will be followed by the high-voltage Kolkata Derby, where Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be facing rivals, the century-old opponents, Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star, Durand Cup 2025 Date Thursday, July 31 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Eye Winning Start Against Century-Old Rivals Mohammedan SC in Kolkata Derby Clash.

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

