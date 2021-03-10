Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): While the world is celebrating stories of women who have successfully carved a niche for themselves globally, Women's Day at the International Gemological Institute- IGI, was all about recognizing the efforts of the silent diamonds in the society.

The campaign #TheSilentDiamonds appreciated the victories of the women who are often seen but not discussed, the ones for whom, women's day is just another day to survive and sustain.

The initiative was to appreciate the women who work against all odds to live a life of dignity, no matter what. From taking up menial jobs to running little roadside enterprises, these women are indeed the epitome of determination and courage.

Team IGI spotted many such inspiring women across the streets of the maximum city and took a moment off to appreciate them for the great work they have been doing. With a beautiful hamper on board, the team met many gratifying eyes that welled with pride. For their contributions to their homes and the society at large, IGI thanks every #silentdiamond for giving their best for the world and salutes their spirit.

Watch a glimpse of the campaign here https://youtu.be/Pa2KlsTS55U

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)