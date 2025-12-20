VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: Bharat Bodh Kendra, Habitat Library & Research Centre, India Habitat Centre (IHC), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), launched the IHC-ICPR Study Circle Lecture Series with its first lecture held at the Gulmohar Auditorium on December 17, 2025.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

The programme was held under the Chairmanship of Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director-India Habitat Centre, who, in his address, thanked the audience for their participation and underlined the importance of understanding India's cultural and philosophical heritage. He highlighted the role of Bharat Bodh Kendra in promoting Indian knowledge systems through lectures, study circles, discourse, book discussions, and other initiatives at the Habitat Library & Research Centre.

Prof. Bindu Puri, Convener of the Study Circle, spoke on the importance of understanding the relationship between the human and the non-human world as articulated in Indian philosophical traditions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for INR 3,200 Crore National Highway Projects in West Bengal's Nadia District Today.

The inaugural lecture was delivered by Prof. Sachchidanand Mishra, eminent educationist and Member Secretary, ICPR. In his address, Prof. Mishra reflected on the enduring relevance of Indian philosophical traditions and emphasised on understanding the text with clarity. His lecture was marked by scholarly depth and was well received by an audience comprising members, academics, researchers, students, and cultural practitioners.

The event concluded with an interactive discussion with the audience and Vote of Thanks.

Distinguished scholars would be addressing the study scholars every month as part of the series.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)