Business News | IMARC Engineering Strengthens End-to-End Project Advisory for India's Industrial Ecosystem

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 7: The Indian industry is currently entering a new era of rapid growth, with PLIs, Make in India projects, and increased infrastructure investment in crucial sectors. However, along with increased capital expenditure on the part of industries, there is increasing complexity involved in implementing projects, ranging from regulatory approvals, engineering design, financial structuring, and multi-party collaboration.

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In this context, there is a continuing trend among industrial developers of operating in an extremely fragmented environment when it comes to consultancy services, with different agencies managing aspects such as feasibility studies, engineering design, approval procedures, and implementation. The consequence of this approach has been misaligned objectives and lack of coordination among planning and implementation activities, leading to delays and increased costs.

India's Industrial Growth Is Reshaping Project Advisory Needs

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India's push to expand manufacturing's contribution to GDP is accelerating investments across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. Through the PLI schemes covering 14 industrial segments, backed by an impressive outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore (over US$26 billion), the government is driving increased announcements and development of greenfield projects, along with capacity additions across industrial corridors.

On the other hand, the increasing intricacy of regulations applicable to industrial projects has emerged as a major challenge. Technical aspects related to environmental approvals, approvals at state level, industrial licensing, and utility linkages require careful consideration before initiating projects. Projects with sufficient financial resources also get delayed because of dependencies on various approvals, compliance sequencing issues, and emerging regulatory changes.

Moreover, growing investor interest in sustainability aspects and increasing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance norms are adding another dimension to industrial project management. Project feasibility, financing, and execution require adherence to sustainability principles, consideration of carbon footprint, and sustainable use of resources. With increasing investments, rising regulatory complexities, and changing expectations in respect of industrial projects, the need for integrated engineering advisory has become imperative.

The Core Challenge: Fragmented Consulting and Accountability Gaps

Industrial projects in India are typically executed through multiple independent consultants like feasibility advisors, DPR consultants, EPC firms, regulatory specialists, and compliance partners. While each contributes to specific stages, the absence of integration often results in disconnects across the project lifecycle.

Market assumptions may not align with cost estimates. Regulatory timelines may not integrate with execution schedules. Project teams may lack continuity from design to implementation.

As a result, projects frequently encounter delays, cost escalations, and performance inefficiencies. Industry estimates indicate that almost 60% of large infrastructure projects with value of INR 150 crore and above are facing cost overruns due to coordination gaps and fragmented accountability structures.

IMARC Engineering's Integrated Lifecycle Advisory Model

IMARC Engineering, the EPCM (engineering advisory and project consultancy) division of IMARC Group, meets these challenges through a lifecycle-based advisory approach aligned with its vision of enabling efficient, compliant, and scalable industrial project execution. IMARC Engineering ensures that all its advisory decisions are based on practical considerations derived from market realities and engineering viability.

The services offered by IMARC Engineering can be categorized into three phases of the project life cycle as follows:

Pre-Investment: Building a Strong Project Foundation

IMARC Engineering provides market evaluation and demand estimation services, feasibility analysis and business planning, and site selection and location consultancy, to ensure that projects start with realistic assumptions regarding markets, technology, and finance.

Project Development: Aligning Design, Cost, and Compliance

During the development phase, the firm manages regulatory and statutory approvals, prepares Detailed Project Reports (DPR), and optimizes CapEx and OpEx, ensuring alignment between technical design, cost structures, and approval timelines before execution begins.

Execution & Operations: Ensuring Delivery and Performance

In the implementation phase, IMARC Engineering provides project management consultancy (PMC), ESG and sustainability advisory, and post-commissioning performance optimization, ensuring that projects are delivered efficiently and operate as intended.

This integrated model ensures that project assumptions, cost frameworks, and compliance strategies are consistently aligned from feasibility through execution.

Plan Your Industrial Project with Expert Advisory -- Reduce Risks, Optimize Costs, and Accelerate Execution.

What Differentiates IMARC Engineering

The positioning of IMARC Engineering is based on its four competencies. They are a research-based approach, experience in many industries, full lifecycle delivery, and the incorporation of ESG into the project plan at the earliest stage. With the combination of facts and expertise in engineering and regulations, IMARC Engineering makes sure that the project strategy is feasible.

In contrast to conventional consulting firms that work separately from each other, IMARC Engineering offers one-stop-shop solutions for project delivery. In doing so, the company can save time spent on coordinating different vendors, aligning their assumptions about the project, making quicker decisions, and executing them efficiently.

Leadership Perspective on India's Industrial Opportunity

Akshay Agrawal, SBU Head- Greenfield/Brownfield Projects at IMARC Engineering said, "India's industrial growth story is real, and the opportunity is enormous, but so is the complexity facing project developers. At IMARC Engineering, we believe the best outcomes are achieved when a single, accountable partner brings market intelligence, regulatory expertise, and execution capability together across the full project lifecycle. That is precisely what we have built."

Multi-Sector Expertise Across Industrial Value Chains

IMARC Engineering's clients range from chemicals and specialty chemicals, pharma and medical devices, food processing, renewable energy, metals and mining, construction materials, and advanced manufacturing. The diverse industrial background that IMARC Engineering possesses helps in applying its best practices and engineering knowledge into projects of different natures. Through experience garnered from dealing with various industrial processes, IMARC Engineering can adopt a holistic approach in implementing manufacturing processes within its projects.

Expanding Capabilities for India's Next Phase of Industrial Growth

The company is growing its reach in critical industrial corridors like the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, improving its ability to execute on ground in India's fastest-growing industrial areas. Simultaneously, it is increasing its skills base in project management consulting, regulatory advisory, ESG compliance, and digital project execution to address the growing complexity of large-scale industrial projects.

With India moving closer to achieving its 2030 manufacturing targets, IMARC Engineering is working towards facilitating the effective execution of projects through advisory and execution approaches. Through a blend of technical expertise and operational understanding, IMARC Engineering helps its customers convert their investment plans into actionable industrial projects.

About IMARC Engineering

IMARC Engineering is the project advisory and engineering consultancy division of the IMARC Group, a global market research and advisory firm. The company provides end-to-end consulting services across the industrial project lifecycle, including market assessment, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, DPR preparation, project management consultancy, ESG advisory, and post-commissioning optimization.

Evaluate Your Project Before You Invest -- Talk to IMARC Engineering Experts for Feasibility, Regulatory, and Execution Advisory.

Connect with Our Team: https://www.imarcengineering.com/contact-us

Media Contact

Ravi Chawat

IMARC Engineering

Email: sales@imarcengineering.com

Phone: +91-120-433-0800

Website: www.imarcengineering.com

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