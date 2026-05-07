Bihar Cabinet Expansion 2026: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Inducted Into Samrat Choudhary Govt; Vijay Sinha, 31 Others Take Oath in PM Modi’s Presence (Watch Videos)

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In a significant political development, the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government underwent its first major cabinet expansion on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan. The ceremony was highlighted by the ministerial induction of Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, signaling a new generational shift within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

A total of 31 leaders from the BJP, JD(U), and other alliance partners took the oath of office, administered by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. The expansion follows the formation of the new government on April 15, which saw Samrat Choudhary take charge as Bihar’s first BJP Chief Minister alongside two Deputy CMs. Bihar's 1st BJP CM Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge; Retains Home Ministry and 29 Portfolios.

High-Profile Attendance

The swearing-in ceremony was a high-profile affair attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Patna following the party's recent electoral successes. Other senior BJP and NDA stalwarts present included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Alliance leaders such as Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM), and Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) were also in attendance to witness the expansion, which political analysts see as a strategic "power reset" ahead of the state’s upcoming electoral cycles.

Key Inductions and Alliances

The new cabinet reflects a balance between experience and fresh blood. Former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was among the prominent names to take the oath today. The induction of Nishant Kumar followed intense speculation; while initially reluctant, he reportedly agreed to join the cabinet to support the party’s outreach efforts.

The ministers who took the oath today include:

JD(U) Leaders: Nishant Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Shrawon Kumar, Leshi Singh, Damodar Rawat, Madan Sahni, and Zama Khan.

BJP Leaders: Vijay Kumar Sinha, Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, and Nitin Nabin.

Alliance Partners: Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM), Sanjay Singh (Tiger), and Bulo Mandal.

31 Ministers Sworn In During Major Cabinet Expansion

VIDEO | Patna: Vijay Kumar Sinha (@VijayKrSinhaBih), Shrawon Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Dilip Jaiswal (@DilipJaiswalBJP), and Leshi Singh, take oath as Bihar Ministers. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mM9RbB1u9E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

VIDEO | Patna: Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Damodar Rawat, Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’, and Ashok Chaudhary, take oath as Bihar Ministers. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/J3WND2iasY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

VIDEO | Patna: Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Arun Shankar Prasad, Madan Sahni, Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman, Rama Nishad, take oath as Bihar Ministers. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ErFFrKzKhQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

VIDEO | Patna: Ratnesh Sada, Kumar Shailendra, Sheila Kumari, Kedar Prasad Gupta, and Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, take oath as Bihar Ministers. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ghLvuYNNt5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

VIDEO | Patna: Sunil Kumar, Shreyasi Singh, Mohd Zama Khan, Nand Kishore Ram, Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal, and Pramod Kumar, take oath as Bihar Ministers. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LRntsj77Ty — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

Context and Strategy

The expansion brings the total number of ministers closer to the state's constitutional limit of 36. Under the agreed-upon formula, the BJP and JD(U) have maintained an equal share of approximately 16 berths each, with smaller partners like the LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM also receiving representation.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stated that the expanded cabinet will focus on accelerating development projects across Bihar. The inclusion of Nishant Kumar, who has recently been on a "Goodwill Tour" of the state, is viewed as an attempt by the JD(U) to solidify its leadership transition while maintaining a cohesive front with the BJP.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).