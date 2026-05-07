Virat Kohli's U19 Teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill Dies at 36, RCB Star and Yuvraj Singh Pay Tribute
Former Punjab and India U-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill has passed away at the age of 36. Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were among the first to offer condolences to their former teammate. Beyond his youth international and domestic career, Gill was part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) squad during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.
The Indian cricketing community is in mourning following the death of former India Under-19 and Punjab medium-pacer Amanpreet Singh Gill. He passed away on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, in Chandigarh at the age of 36. The news has prompted a wave of tributes from prominent cricketers, including Indian icon Virat Kohli and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shared a dressing room with Gill during different stages of his career. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.
A Career Cut Short
Born in Chandigarh in September 1989, Amanpreet Singh Gill was a respected figure in North Indian domestic circuits. A lively and committed fast bowler, he represented Punjab in six first-class matches, where he claimed 11 wickets.
Gill’s talent was recognised early when he was selected for the 2007 Under-19 Tri-Series in Sri Lanka. It was during this tournament that he played alongside future stars such as Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, and Ravindra Jadeja. Gill was instrumental in India's success during that tour, picking up nine wickets in five matches, including a match-winning performance in the final against Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh Offer Tributes
Taking to social media on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli expressed his shock at the loss of his former youth teammate. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli stated, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill's passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."
Virat Kohli's Post
Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026
Yuvraj Singh also paid an emotional tribute, remembering Gill from their early days in the Punjab domestic setup. "Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the two-time World Cup winner posted.
Yuvraj Singh's Post
Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 Om Shanti#AmanpreetSinghGill@pcacricket
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2026
Beyond his youth international and domestic career, Gill was part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) squad during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.
Following his retirement from active play, Gill remained deeply involved with the sport. He served as a member of Punjab’s senior selection committee, where he was credited with helping identify and mentor the next generation of talent in the state. The Punjab Cricket Association expressed its deep condolences, remembering him for his dedication both on and off the field.
The cause of death has not been officially disclosed. Gill’s last rites were held at the Manimajra Cremation Ground in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon, attended by members of the local cricketing fraternity and family members. He is remembered by his peers as a hardworking and unassuming professional who maintained a deep love for the sport throughout his life.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).