NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Bajaj Markets now empowers its users to finance their higher education with the InCred Finance Education Loan. InCred Finance offers tailored financial solutions for individuals looking to pursue degrees and certifications in India or abroad. Here are some key features of the InCred Finance Education Loan:

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Fear of Cross Voting Looms Large Over BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

* Borrow amounts of up to Rs 60 Lakhs

* Get affordable interest rates starting from just 11.50 per cent p.a.

Also Read | FIH Pro League 2024: 'Confidence in the Camp Is Quite High' Says India Hockey Midfielder Hardik Singh Ahead of Netherlands Clash.

* Enjoy a flexible repayment tenure of up to 15 years

* Benefit from prepayment and foreclosure facilities, without incurring any additional charges or penalties

* The loan covers up to 100 per cent of your tuition fees, ensuring comprehensive financial support

Applying for an InCred Finance Education Loan on Bajaj Markets is hassle-free and convenient. With easy documentation and a simplified application process, individuals can navigate the process seamlessly. One can be assured of complete transparency and zero hidden charges.

In addition to education loans, Bajaj Markets serves as a one-stop shop for various financial products. Individuals can research, compare, and apply for the products as per their financial requirements on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

Visit Bajaj Markets website or download Bajaj Markets' app from Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)