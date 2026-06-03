Business News | India Engaged with US on Proposed Section 301 Tariffs, Advances Bilateral Trade Framework Talks

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India remains engaged with the United States on the proposed tariff measures under the Section 301 proceedings and is simultaneously working towards finalising a bilateral trade framework agreement with Washington, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the Ministry said that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has concluded investigations involving 60 economies, including India, regarding measures adopted by these economies to prevent imports of goods.

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Following the investigations, the USTR has proposed imposing additional tariffs on imports from the 60 economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. However, products already covered under Section 232 tariffs, along with certain other categories, have been excluded from the proposed measures.

The government noted that the proposed tariff measures are not yet final. Stakeholders have been invited to submit requests to participate in public hearings by June 22, while written comments may be filed until July 6.

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Public hearings on the proposed measures are scheduled for July 7, after which the USTR will consider the submissions and testimony before taking a final decision.

"India remains engaged with the US on the matter as part of the Section 301 proceedings," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in the statement.

The Ministry added that India is also engaged in parallel discussions with the US on the finalisation of a framework agreement, as announced on February 2, 2026, and in line with the joint statement issued by the two countries on February 7.

The development comes amid continuing efforts by New Delhi and Washington to deepen bilateral economic ties and resolve trade-related issues through negotiations.

Both sides have been working towards an early harvest arrangement and a broader trade framework aimed at expanding market access, reducing trade barriers, and strengthening supply chain cooperation.

Trade officials from the two countries have held multiple rounds of discussions in recent months as they seek to advance the proposed agreement and address concerns relating to tariffs, market access, and non-tariff barriers.

The government maintained that it would continue to engage with US authorities through the ongoing consultation process while pursuing the broader objective of concluding the bilateral trade framework agreement. (ANI)

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