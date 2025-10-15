New Delhi [India] October 15 (ANI): Trade negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) are progressing well and may conclude by December this year, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

"Trade talks are progressing very well. Chances are it may be concluded by December. We are at last leg of negotiations. The toughest things are decided at the end. We are in close range of negotiations," he said.

Also Read | Who is Eden Apple Tom? Know All About 20-Year-Old Kerala Fast Bowler Who Dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad During Kerala vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match.

Agrawal said there was good progress in the last round of talks and efforts will be made to narrow the differences.

"We have not scheduled the next round because we feel there are issues across areas which we need to resolve, and they need to be resolved on a continuous basis. Some officials of Indian team have stayed back in Brussels to carry forward the negotiation on the rules of regions. That is one area a lot of work needs to be done," he said.

Also Read | 'Spice It Up' Trailer: Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Serves Drama and Pani Puri As She Extracts Spicy Secrets From Mouni Roy, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kusha Kapila and Other Celebs (Watch Video).

The 14th round of negotiations for India-EU FTA, held from October 6 to 10, 2025, in Brussels, covered 12 policy areas and 91 technical sessions. Discussions centred on market access for goods and services, Rules of Origin, Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT).

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier this month that there have been "very good discussions" between EU and India in Brussels.

He expressed optimism about the partnership, describing it as a collaboration between the USD 20 trillion European Union of 27 countries and India, the fastest growing large economy in the world.

With the India-EU FTA progressing steadily and bilateral negotiations for other trade agreements underway, India's trade engagement with global partners is expected to see a boost in the coming months. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)