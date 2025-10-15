The Indian Test side is currently going through a transition. A few senior players have retired in the recent past and that has opened up a few slots for the youngsters. Specially in the bowling department, India are aiming to build a depth of fast bowlers with Ishan Sharma retired, Mohammed Shami out from scheme and Jasprit Bumrah struggling through injuries. The more the depth of quality fast bowlers India will have, the more they can compete in Test matches overseas. India failed to win either of the Test series in Australia and England. The lost against Australia and secured a tie against England. The team management of India will be looking towards the upcoming domestic season to search for new talents. Ranji Trophy 2025–26: Maharashtra Suffer Horror Start To Season With Four Ducks Against Kerala.

The Ranji Trophy, which is the premier first class competition of India, has commenced. Kerala is playing Maharasthra in Thiruvananthapuram and on the first day, a bowler has impressed the fans. His name is Eden Apple Tom. Although he got only one out of the seven wickets Kerala scalped on Day 1, his bowling style was troubling for batters and he scalped the crucial wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was playing well and already scored 91 runs. With a deceptive action, his ball came in and Ruturaj got hit on his pads in front of the wicket. Fans were eager to know more about Eden Apple Tom and they will get the entire information here.

Who is Eden Apple Tom?

#Eden Apple Tom was born on July 02, 2005.

# He is currently 20 years old.

# His father's name is Apple Tom.

# Eden Apple Tom originally belongs from Pathanamthitta in South Kerala.

# Soon after his birth, his father relocated along with him to Dubai.

# Eden Apple Tom started his cricket career in Dubai.

# Eden started learning cricket in the Sony Cheruvathoor academy in Dubai.

# Eden returned to India to pursue his cricketer career and started training in Love All Sports Academy in Thiruvananthapuram.

# Eden was invited to the senior camp of Kerala by coach Tinu Yohannan.

# Eden made his first-class debut against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

# Eden made by headlines by scalping six wickets and earning the award of man of the match in his debut game.

# He soon suffered a setback due to a stress fracture on the lower back which kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

# Despite that he made a strong comeback, without losing much of his skills.

# Eden is known to be deceptively quick and bouncy with his bowling.

# His next first-class game was in 2025, against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

# In three first class matches played so far, Eden has 11 wickets.

# In the only List A match he played, Eden scalped one wicket.

Although Eden Apple Tom is yet to play enough first class matches, he has already shown that he has the promise and if his fitness is taken care of and if the coaches groom him well, he can be another fast bowler from Kerala after S Sreesanth, who makes it to Team India and succeeds there. With Indian team management in search of fast bowlers, this season of Ranji Trophy can be a deciding one for Eden Apple Tom.

