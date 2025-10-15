It’s the season of reality shows, and social media star Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is all set to host a new celebrity chat show titled Spice It Up. The JioHotstar show promises exclusive gossip in an unpredictable format, as guests push their limits by answering daring questions while performing fun tasks. The show will mark the talk show debut of the internet’s favourite “red flag,” who is ready to spice up her interviews with her bold personality, unfiltered opinions, and signature attitude. Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Announces Her Upcoming Spicy Celebrity Chat Show ‘Spice It Up’ on JioHotstar (Watch Video).

‘Spice It Up’ Trailer Out

The first trailer for Spice It Up dropped on Wednesday (October 15), featuring host Apoorva Mukhija in fun and fiery conversations with celebrities like Mouni Roy, Kusha Kapila, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Avinash Tiwary. Introducing it as “the spiciest and most kaleshi show on the internet,” Apoorva promises an unpredictable mix of gossip, games, and gutsy confessions. Using her own “spicy” interviewing techniques, she aims to get the most unfiltered answers out of her celebrity guests.

As the stars dig into pani puris, the questions and the reactions get even spicier, making Spice It Up a show packed with fun, flavour, and full-on drama.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Spice It Up’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Apoorva Mukhija on ‘Spice It Up’

Talking about making her hosting debut with Spice It Up, Apoorva said, "It’s my first time hosting, and I wanted it to feel like me - unfiltered, dramatic, and completely unpredictable. On Spice It Up, I get to recreate that thrill on a bigger scale. Every pani puri, every rapid-fire game, every dare is designed to catch my guests off-guard, break down walls, and spark the real stories that no one expects. It’s messy, chaotic, and hilarious - but that’s exactly where the magic happens."

She added, "This show isn’t just about spice; it’s about fun, spontaneity, and raw human reactions. I watch my guests sweat, laugh, stumble, and reveal sides of themselves they didn’t even know existed. The juiciest confessions always come when you’re slightly uncomfortable, and that’s the chaos I live for. With unexpected twists, playful banter, and nonstop surprises, Spice It Up is all about celebrating honesty, humor, and the kind of stories that keep you hooked till the very last bite." ‘Karegi Kya Ye Stage Pe?’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Announces India Tour in October 2025, Confused Netizens Question the Purpose Behind It (View Post).

When and Where To Watch ‘Spice It Up’

Apoorva Mukhija's Spice It Up will make a grand premiere on JioHotstar on October 17, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Apoorva Mukhija). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).