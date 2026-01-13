PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: The fifth edition of the India Fundraising Conference 2026, a premier convening dedicated to advancing fundraising practice in the social sector, will be held on 5-6 February 2026 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Organised by India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) in collaboration with The Resource Alliance, will bring together fundraisers, nonprofit leaders, donors, philanthropists, CSR practitioners, and ecosystem partners from across India and internationally.

Arriving at a critical moment for India's social sector, IFRC 2026 is anchored around the theme Capacity & Capital: Powering Impact. While domestic philanthropy, CSR, and private capital continue to grow, the sector faces a significant funding gap, projected to reach nearly INR 16 lakh crore by FY 2029 (Bain-Dasra Philanthropy Report, 2025). Most nonprofit organisations continue to operate under persistent resource constraints, with limited access to dedicated fundraising capacity and institutional infrastructure. IFRC 2026 responds to this reality by reframing capacity building not as overhead, but as a strategic investment essential to unlocking sustainable capital and long-term impact.

Reflecting on the significance of IFRC for the sector, Anu Prasad, Founder-CEO, India Leaders for Social Sector, pointed out, 'Fundraisers play a pivotal role in building strong, resilient organisations, yet their work rarely receives the visibility or recognition it deserves. As it enters its fifth edition in 2026, the IFRC continues to celebrate fundraisers and strengthen the fundraising profession in India.'

The conference will explore how sustained investments in people, systems, and organisational capabilities can fundamentally reshape fundraising outcomes. Sector evidence consistently shows that organisations that invest in structured fundraising teams, robust processes, and enabling systems grow faster than the sector average, diversify and retain donor bases more effectively, and build greater financial resilience. IFRC 2026 will translate these insights into practical learning, equipping organisations to move beyond founder-led fundraising towards institutionalised, future-ready models.

Underscoring the importance of sustained investment in fundraising capability, Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation and Co-founder, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, a supporter of IFRC 2026, added, 'If we aspire to create meaningful societal change, we must invest in building fundraising capacity. Fundraising is the fuel without which even the best intentions come to nought.'

IFRC 2026 will address fundraising capacity across three interlinked levels--individual practitioners, organisational systems, and the broader ecosystem.

Sessions will equip nonprofit founders and fundraising professionals with the skills, tools, and mindsets required to build effective and sustainable fundraising practices. It will also focus on organisational capacity, recognising that effective resource mobilisation cannot function independently of broader institutional systems. IFRC 2026 will convene funders, intermediaries, and sector leaders on more equitable funding practices and aim to shift sector-wide mindsets, encourage partnership-oriented approaches to funding, and create enabling conditions for nonprofit capacity building at scale.

Signature platforms such as Pitch Fest will further amplify nonprofit voices, offering organisations visibility, feedback, and opportunities for meaningful engagement with funders and peers.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit of the conference, Willeke van Rijn, CEO of The Resource Alliance, partnering at the IFRC for the third time, said, 'IFRC 2026 will bring fundraisers together to align around purpose and what they truly want to achieve collectively. It is about building partnerships grounded in mutual respect and a shared vision, even as each fundraiser continues to play their own vital role.'

IFRC 2026 will feature a carefully curated mix of workshops and masterclasses, learning labs, keynote addresses, panel discussions, Pitch Fest, and structured spaces for dialogue and networking. Designed to engage head, hands, and heart, these formats will ensure participants leave with actionable insights, practical tools, and enduring professional connections.

At its core, IFRC 2026 reinforces a simple but powerful message: capacity building is not a peripheral cost; it is a strategic enabler. By bringing together diverse voices from across the fundraising ecosystem, the conference aims to contribute to a more resilient, professional, and future-ready social sector in India.

Registrations for IFRC 2026 are now open. For more information on speakers, sessions, and registration, visit the official IFRC website.

About India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS)

India Leaders for Social Sector is a pioneering learning and development institution with four Centres of Excellence -- Talent & Leadership, Fundraising, Boards & Governance, and Digital Transformation. ILSS offers a full spectrum of leadership and management capacity-building services through transformative learning and development programs, research and thought leadership, community building, and B2B advisory services, for mission-driven organisations in the social sector to create catalytic impact at scale.

About The Resource Alliance

The Resource Alliance exists to support and inspire resource mobilisers to develop the knowledge, tools, and connections necessary to fuel their purpose. The organisation supports a highly engaged community through access to the innovative thinking, best practices, and collaborative networks necessary to ensure they are constantly growing in their ability to resource the causes they serve.

About the A.T.E. Chandra Foundation

The A.T.E. Chandra Foundation (ATECF) was founded in 2013 by Archana Chandra, Amit Chandra, and Anuj Bhagwati. Guided by philosophies such as Guru Nanak's 'Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako' (work with honesty, share generously) and Chuck Feeney's principle of 'Giving While Living', the foundation is dedicated to transforming lives through sustainable, equitable, and scalable solutions. ATECF works in partnership with communities, governments, and the broader ecosystem to address some of India's most pressing challenges. Its core areas of focus include:

Water and Agriculture: Building on considerable national impact, ATECF aims over the coming decade to accelerate support to governments for the rejuvenation of water bodies across India's water-stressed districts--ultimately improving water security for more than 200 million rural Indians. In agriculture, ATECF is focused on anchoring efforts to significantly enhance the incomes of 25 million small and marginal farmers.

Capacity Building: Strengthening the social sector by investing in leaders, platforms, and the advancement of knowledge.

The Foundation also makes select investments in urban research, governance and housing, conservation, and cultural preservation--reflecting a holistic vision for India's urban, ecological, and cultural development.

