Mumbai, January 13: The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) has officially announced the results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations conducted in November 2025. The results were published today, January 13, on the university’s official examination portal at msuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the odd-semester exams across affiliated colleges and university departments can now access their provisional marksheets using their registration credentials.

How To Access the MSU Results 2025 Online

The university has streamlined the result-checking process to accommodate the high volume of traffic from its 110 affiliated colleges and 29 departments. Students can view their scores by visiting the official links:

results.msuniv.com

msuniv.ac.in

To check the result, candidates must select the "November 2025 Examination" link and enter their unique Registration Number. The online portal provides a digital version of the statement of marks, including internal and external scores, total marks, and the final qualifying status.

Courses and Departments Covered

The current release includes results for a wide array of degree programs, including:

UG Programs: B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., and B.C.A.

PG Programs: M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., and M.S.W.

Specialised Divisions: Results for the University Departments, Community Colleges, and Vocational Diploma programs have also been integrated into the primary results server.

Revaluation and Transparency

For students who are unsatisfied with their scores, MSU has opened the window for Revaluation and Photocopy of Answer Scripts.

Form A: Students can apply for a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts to review the marking process.

Form B: Candidates can directly apply for revaluation. The university usually sets a tight deadline - typically 7 to 10 days from the date of result publication - for these applications. The official notification regarding the exact last date and fees for revaluation is expected to be uploaded to the university's circular section by tomorrow.

MSU’s Academic Excellence

Established in 1990, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University serves the educational needs of the four southernmost districts of Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Kanyakumari. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and was reaccredited with an "A" Grade by NAAC. The university currently caters to over 1.3 lakh students, emphasising a rigorous examination schedule and timely publication of results to facilitate career planning and further studies.

