New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India values its partnership with Norway and the two countries have a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, navigating evolving geopolitical developments, and advancing meaningful WTO reforms.

Goyal held a series of interactions on Thursday.

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Responding to a post by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Goyal said he is looking forward to working closely towards a successful WTO Ministerial.

"Thank you, Minister @EspenBarthEide, for the constructive exchange. India values its partnership with Norway and our shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, navigating evolving geopolitical developments, and advancing meaningful WTO reforms. Looking forward to working closely towards a successful WTO Ministerial," Goyal said.

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In his post Espen Barth Eide said he had fruitful discussion with Goyal.

"I had a fruitful VTC with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, @PiyushGoyal, yesterday. In my role as facilitator for @WTO reform, I consult with key member states ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference in Cameroon next week to seek progress at a critical juncture," he said.

In another post, Goyal said he had a productive interaction with a delegation led by Brian Schimpf, Co-Founder & CEO of Anduril Technologies.

"Discussed avenues to advance defence innovation and deepen technology partnerships, with a focus on expanding Anduril's footprint in India under the Make in India initiative," Goyal said.

Goyal also met a delegation of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) led by their President Salvatore Anastasi.

"We discussed advancing India's IP laws, fostering global alignment, promoting innovation, and enhancing ease of doing business to further strengthen India's global competitiveness," he said.

Goyal met a delegation of UK MPs and held discussions to advance bilateral ties.

"Met with a delegation of UK Members of Parliament, led by Rt. Hon. @LiamByrneMP,, Chair of the UK Parliamentary Business and Trade Select Committee. Held constructive discussions on advancing India-UK relations, with a focus on economic growth, sustainable development, and innovation. Confident that our win-win partnership will unlock new opportunities for both nations," he said ina post on X. (ANI)

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