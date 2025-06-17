Business News | Indian Stock Markets End on Negative Note Amid Middle East Tensions, Nifty at 24,853

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian equity indices ended on a negative note on Tuesday, experiencing moderate losses amid risk of escalation of conflicts in the Middle East ahead of the FOMC meeting.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the Sensex was down 212.85 points, or 0.26 cent, at 81,583.30, and the Nifty was down 93.10 points, or 0.37 cent, at 24,853.40.

Among the Nifty constituents, Tech Mahindra and Infosys led the gainers' pack, while Adani Enterprises and Sun Pharma were the top drags. Across the broader market landscape, sectoral indices ended largely in the red, with the exception of Nifty IT, which managed to close in positive territory.

Nifty Pharma and Healthcare were the worst performers of the day. They reacted sharply to a statement by US President Donald Trump, who signalled the imposition of new tariffs on pharmaceutical imports--a move that triggered selling pressure in pharma stocks, stated SBI Securities, in its Market Closing Commentary.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices also ended lower by over 0.70 per cent, mirroring weakness across the board.

The advance-decline ratio remained tilted in favour of declining stocks, indicating broader market pressure.

Interestingly, despite the correction in headline indices, the India VIX--a measure of market volatility--fell over 2 per cent, suggesting that traders are not expecting any immediate spike in near-term volatility.

Observing the market's mood on Tuesday, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "The benchmark equity index experienced moderate losses amid rising risk of an escalation of conflicts in the Middle East ahead of the FOMC meeting."

"This uncertainty pushed Brent crude prices higher--an unfavourable development for India, given its heavy reliance on oil imports, thereby dampening earnings growth," Nair added.

In the broader market, key sectors such as auto and metals came under selling pressure. Meanwhile, the IT sector witnessed rebalancing, influenced by a strengthening US dollar and anticipation surrounding the Fed's upcoming interest rate decisions."

SBI Securities, in its Market Closing Commentary, said, "Technically, despite the day's decline, the benchmark index Nifty managed to close above its 20-day EMA, which continues to act as an immediate support zone. However, momentum indicators and oscillators are showing signs of fatigue, reflecting a lack of clear directional strength. This suggests that the index may remain in a consolidation phase unless a decisive breakout occurs on either side."

VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, said that amid these developments, it is crucial to note that geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, along with rising crude oil prices, may increase pressure on the INR in the global market.

"These factors could also impact our international funds and banking services. Because of these sentiments, the broader market outlook is experiencing a pause within," he added.

In the derivatives segment, out of the F&O universe, 62 stocks advanced while 166 declined. Notable open interest buildups were seen in Supremeind, Hind Zinc, Biocon, Kaynes, and PolicyBZR, indicating stock-specific action despite overall weakness. (ANI)

