New Delhi, June 17: Bajaj Auto has launched its new electric scooter, Bajaj Chetak 3001, in India at a starting price of INR 99,990 (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Chetak 3001 electric scooter comes with long-range suitable for urban areas and more under-seat storage. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has already launched three new models -Bajaj Chetak 35 series scooters in India in 2024 and 2025. They are Bajaj Chetak 3501, Bajaj Chetak 3502 and Bajaj Chetak 3503 scooters in India above INR 1 lakh.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 is a part of the Bajaj Chetak 30 series, and it comes with the same design as the other models. The round-shaped headlight and the overall design on the front and rear are the same as the Chetak 35 series models. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 Specifications and Features

Bajaj Chetak 3001 packs a 3.0 kWh battery, giving a range of up to 127 kilometres on a single charge. The e-scooter can be charged from 0 to 80% within the claimed 4 hours and 25 minutes. Besides, the company offers other key features for the riders such as Hill Hold Assist, Reverse light, Guide Me Home lamps, sequential blinkers and auto-flashing stop lamps. Chetak 3001 offers Bluetooth connectivity that allows riders to answer and decline calls, play music, etc.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 comes with two riding modes: Eco and Sports. The scooter can achieve a top speed of 63 kmph. The new Bajaj electric scooter offers 35 litres of storage under-seat. It comes with a metal body, one of the highlights in the segment. 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift and 2025 Renault Triber Facelift Launch Likely Soon in India, Spotted Testing; Know What To Expect.

Bajaj Chetak 3501 price in India is INR 1,22,500 lakh (ex-showroom), Bajaj Chetak 3502 is available at INR 1,22,499 and Bajaj Chetak 3503 at INR 1,02,500 - all priced higher than the Bajaj Chetak 3001. In this segment, the electric scooter can compete with models like TVS iQube, Ola S1, Ather Rizta, etc.

