New Delhi [India], June 17: In a significant move, P.L. Tandon & Co, one of the oldest (established in 1941) and most renowned audit firms in North India with headquarters in Kanpur (UP), has joined hands with Valuecent Consultancy, global boutique consultancy firm with its headquarters in Gurugram (Haryana) and operations in Europe, United States of America and Middle east. It intends to give businesses and investors looking to invest in Uttar Pradesh in India, other parts of India and around the world access to top-notch assurance, consultancy and financial services.

India is on the trajectory to become the worldwide economic powerhouse and One state is set to emerge as India's growth engine as it aims for the star. The emerging state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India has been influential in determining the ever-changing economic climate of the nation. The economy of Uttar Pradesh has been rising recently, and more investors are looking to ride the boat of the state's fast paced development. Businesses in a variety of industries, including Manufacturing, IT, Civil Aviation, Food Processing & Dairy, Handlooms & Textiles and Agriculture, want to invest in the state because of its benevolent laws and pro-active government efforts.

UP is on track to contribute USD 1 trillion to the national GDP under the exceptionally talented leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi is striving towards the realisation of this ideal by adhering to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's Sankalp Se Siddhi path of holistic development as Modi is resolved to march India to become a USD 10 Trillion Economy. CM Yogi Adityanath has accelerated UP's growth while enlisting the support of both domestic and foreign businesses. He is working around the clock to alter the situation by providing the best business climate supported by bureaucratic outreach and bolstering law and order in a state with the greatest amount of consumer demand.

Since before India's independence, P L Tandon & Co has been a major player in the tax and audit sector thanks to its extensive experience and solid reputation. The firm has effectively evolved from being primarily focused on audits to diversifying its offerings to include valuations, taxation, corporate restructuring, business advice, and planning. The firm has also improved its processes throughout time, by substituting and modernizing into contemporary tools and technology. The 82-year-old legacy firm takes pride in upholding the highest moral, ethical and service standards. Businesses looking for advice in Tax regulatory, financial and assurance frequently turn to the firm because of its familiarity with the market, large network, and industry experience.

P L Tandon firm has offices in Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram and Mathura. It aims to be present in over 10 cities in UP and over 15 cities in India.

On the other hand, Valuecent is a well-known global consulting company with a track record of offering complete global solutions (global set up, international taxation, tax planning, transfer pricing, structuring etc.) and financial advisory services (corporate finance) to its clients all over the world. Valuecent is in a good position to navigate foreign investors and companies through Uttar Pradesh's complex tax landscape because of its in-depth understanding of international tax rules and regulations. Valuecent is a member of Top 15 Accounting Network Firm, ANTEA (which has presence in 350 locations throughout the world). Through this network Valuecent can service its clients in over 80 countries.

CA Anil Agarwal, managing partner of P L Tandon & Co, commented on the association, saying, "We are delighted to associate with Valuecent, a leading international tax consultancy firm, to expand our business outside of India and to offer our clients unmatched and unparalleled experience of doing business in International Market.

Our association is a perfect mix of Valuecent's global viewpoint and outreach with our local knowledge and network to provide our clients with the wise investment decisions in Uttar Pradesh and establish themselves more firmly in the expanding their businesses in India.

CEO of Valuecent, Dr (CA) Vikas Chaturvedi, continued, "Our relationship with P L Tandon & Co intends to offer businesses and investors with top notch experience in audit and allied services in India. We are sure that working together would enable Uttar Pradesh's economy realise its enormous potential and open up new doors for both enterprises and investment."

Businesses and investors may anticipate receiving sound advisory services which will enable them to take advantage of the growth potential in Uttar Pradesh. This is an important step in promoting the state's economic growth and prosperity and establishing it as a top investment location for companies throughout the world."

