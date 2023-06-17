Mumbai, June 17: A senior priest of the Kedarnath temple has accused the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of misappropriation in gold layering works within the temple. Santosh Trivedi, a senior priest at the Kedarnath Temple and Vice-President of Char Dham Mahapanchayat, has brought attention to the scam in the gold layering process within the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Trivedi has raised serious concerns, alleging a potential scam amounting to Rs 125 crore involving the gold layering work at the revered Kedarnath temple.

In a video, Trivedi revealed that the gold plate used in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple has allegedly been replaced with brass. He has directly accused the administration of being involved in a scam. Trivedi emphasised that unless a thorough investigation is conducted into this matter, he will lead a vigorous protest to ensure justice is served. Uttarakhand: Mule Operators Attack Kedarnath Pilgrim As He Tries To Stop Them From Beating Up Horses; Booked.

Gold Scam At Kedarnath Temple, Alleges Priest:

In a press note, however, the BKTC refuted the allegations made by Santosh Trivedi, stating that the claims of a scam regarding the gold layering work at the Kedarnath temple are false and part of misinformation being circulated on social media platforms.

In response to Trivedi's video, BKTC executive officer R.C. Tiwari issued an official notification condemning it. The BKTC issued a statement refuting Trivedi's allegations and described the video as "misleading" with the potential to "hurt the feelings of the pilgrims." According to the statement, the BKTC clarified that the actual cost of the gold plate utilised in the temple amounted to approximately 14 crores, contrary to Trivedi's claims. Char Dham Yatra 2023: Huge Avalanche Hits Mountains Around Kedarnath Temple (Watch Video).

A Mumbai-based businessman donated 230 kg of gold to the Kedarnath temple last year and it was later decided that the gold will be used for the gold layering work inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

