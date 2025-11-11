SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11: Infopercept, a global platform-led managed security services provider, today announced the launch of 'Invinsense LLM Gateway and AI Guardrails,' a dedicated platform designed to secure and ensure compliance across AI infrastructure. The platform addresses the entire AI spectrum, including AI agents, AI workflows, LLM-powered applications, and generative AI tools.

Commenting on the launch, Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO, Infopercept, said:

"Organizations are adopting AI at unprecedented speed, expanding the boundaries of their attack surface. Every unregulated and unprotected interaction introduces potential security, compliance, and cost risks. With Invinsense LLM Gateway, we have addressed these risks associated with AI adoption for organizations of all types--regardless of industry, geography, or size."

Ruparelia further added: "We are proud to be among the early movers in the AI security space from India. This launch aligns with our vision of representing India on the global cybersecurity platform landscape. Indigenous innovation is especially crucial in AI security, given that most large language model providers are based outside India."

The Invinsense LLM Gateway serves as an intelligent security layer between AI users, applications, and LLM providers--creating a centralized control point for all AI interactions across the enterprise. It covers the following:

Comprehensive Security

1) Multi-Layer DefenseAI applications face unique threats that traditional security tools often overlook. Invinsense LLM Gateway provides robust protection against prompt injection, jailbreaking, model poisoning, and adversarial attacks.

2) Data Loss Prevention Built for AITraditional DLP tools cannot parse unstructured AI prompts or identify context-aware data exfiltration attempts. Invinsense LLM Gateway uses advanced pattern matching and machine learning to prevent sensitive data leakage in real time.

3) Support for custom keywords based DLP

Customers can define and secure their own sensitive information and data leak prevention policies

Compliance

1) Data PrivacyThe platform uses context-aware detection to scan every prompt and response for PII, PHI, financial data, API keys, and custom-defined sensitive information before they reach external LLMs, ensuring compliance with global privacy regulations.

2) Compliance ReportingPre-built templates for comprehensive compliance coverage.

Governance and Administration

1) Usage ControlOrganizations can define token quotas, rate limits, and cost budgets across teams or departments to manage and control AI usage effectively.

2) Audit TrailsComprehensive logging of all AI interactions supports compliance audits, security investigations, and usage analytics.

About Infopercept:

Infopercept is one of the fastest-growing platform led managed security services company from India, serving global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform, 'Invinsense,' which integrates tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring that organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com

