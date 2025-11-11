New Delhi, November 11: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to reserve usernames identical to the ones they use on Facebook and Instagram. It will make it easier for people and businesses to maintain a consistent identity across Meta’s platforms. As per reports, Android users may get early access to claim their preferred usernames before the feature rolls out widely.

The username reservation process is expected to be easy to use and protected with security measures for smooth integration within Meta’s ecosystem. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp beta update for Android version 2.25.34.3, available on the Google Play Store, reveals that the platform is testing a feature for allowing users to reserve usernames matching those on Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Media Hub Feature to Limited Group of Users on Mac and Web.

After submitting a username, WhatsApp will guide through a verification process confirming ownership through Meta's Accounts Centre. Once verified, WhatsApp will link the username to the user’s account. The feature is said to be in the development phase, and it is expected to be released in an upcoming update. WhatsApp is fine-tuning the system before making it widely available. Once launched, users will be able to lock their chosen usernames in advance. It will help WhatsApp to introduce its new identity feature in an organised and efficient way. Paytm New App Launched: Fintech Firm Launches All-New Consumer-Centric App With Digital Gold Rewards on Every Payment, AI Features.

As per reports, Meta plans to introduce the username feature ahead of its 2026 compliance deadline, and businesses are required to meet the new standards by June 2026. After that, usernames are expected to become available in phases. The rollout will likely begin with select users and may gradually expand globally to ensure smooth performance and system reliability. Once implemented, the feature will make user identification on WhatsApp easier and will help its users and businesses to maintain a consistent digital identity within the Meta platforms.

