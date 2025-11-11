Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Kolkata, November 11: The results for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as the Kolkata FF lottery, for November 11, 2025, have been officially declared. Players can view the winning numbers online via multiple trusted sources, including official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. These platforms provide live result updates, charts, and detailed round-wise outcomes. The lottery is held in eight rounds, called “bazis,” beginning at 10 AM, with each subsequent result announced at intervals of 90 minutes. These timely updates help participants stay up to date with every draw and track the winning combinations with ease.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is organized daily, featuring eight rounds or “bazis,” each with results announced after every draw. Those awaiting the latest updates can now check the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 11, 2025, on various online result portals. Below is the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart, offering players an easy way to review the latest outcomes and stay informed about the winning numbers throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 10, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 399 458 570 148 1 7 2 3

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 469 230 279 400 9 5 8 0

LatestLY strongly cautions readers against participating in any form of betting or gambling, as such activities can lead to severe financial setbacks. Gambling carries a high risk of addiction and can cause the loss of savings, peace of mind, and even disrupt family relationships. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the promise of quick earnings may appear tempting, the risks involved and the lasting negative effects greatly overshadow the momentary excitement it provides.

