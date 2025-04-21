SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 21: Infopercept, a global platform-led managed security services company, today announced the launch of Invinsense 6.0, the latest version of its flagship cybersecurity platform. With this release, Infopercept integrates Agentic AI across its offensive, defensive, and compliance modules, creating autonomous and intelligent systems capable of dynamically building and executing workflows for critical cybersecurity decisions.

Also Read | Pope Francis Funeral Details: From Official Mourning to Burial, All You Need To Know About Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church.

The platform's AI agents interpret tasks, make real-time decisions, and continuously adapt workflows based on live data--across Invinsense XDR (Extended Detection and Response), Invinsense OXDR (Threat Exposure Management), and Invinsense GSOS (Compliance Platform).

Invinsense 6.0 marks a significant step forward in enabling security leaders to adopt AI-powered strategies across three fundamental cybersecurity pillars: offense, defense, and compliance. Here's what's new:

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, April 21: New Undisputed Champion John Cena Promises To ‘Ruin Wrestling’; Heavyweight Champ Jey Uso To Appear and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

1. Invinsense XDR - AI-Enabled Detection and Response

Infopercept's Extended Detection and Response solution now incorporates Agentic AI, boosting its detection and response capabilities through:

* AI Triage Agent - Groups and enriches threat alerts for streamlined analysis.

* AI Threat Hunting Agent - Investigates incidents in-depth to uncover hidden threats and indicators.

* AI Response Agent - Makes autonomous decisions to neutralize threats in real time.

* AI Chatbot - Provides end-user assistance modeled on SOC analyst expertise.

2. Invinsense OXDR - AI-Powered Exposure Management

Enhanced with agentic AI, OXDR delivers end-to-end exposure discovery, prioritization, and remediation:

* Attack Surface Monitoring - An AI agent autonomously discovers and prioritizes exposed assets in real-time, adapting to evolving risks and triggering remediation suggestions.

* Vulnerability Management - Uses contextual risk analysis to triage and prioritize vulnerabilities, automatically initiating appropriate remediation workflows.

3. Invinsense GSOS - AI-Driven Compliance Platform

Infopercept's compliance module leverages Agentic AI and Large Memory Language (LML) capabilities to:

* Upload and structure security compliance data into a vector database

* Plan, analyze, and act upon gaps across multiple compliance frameworks

* Autonomously identify missing controls and suggest actions to meet regulatory standards

"Since the inception of Infopercept, our mission has been to address cybersecurity holistically--across offensive, defensive, and compliance domains," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept. "Over time, each of these areas has presented its own challenges:

* Defensive security struggles with alert fatigue, missed detections, and slow response times.

* Offensive security lacks clear visibility and prioritization of internal and external exposures.

* Compliance demands are growing daily, with new regulations across geographies and industries."

"With Agentic AI, we are building dynamic, intelligent systems that continuously evolve--just like the threats we face. This adaptability is critical in today's cybersecurity landscape.

About Infopercept:

Infopercept is one of the fastest-growing platform led managed security services company from India, serving global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform, 'Invinsense,' which integrates tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring that organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)