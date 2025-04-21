Vatican City, April 21: The religious head of 1.4 billion Catholics across the world, Pope Francis, died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, triggering an intricate sequence of events in the Vatican. His death sets in motion a period of mourning and reflection, with a carefully crafted plan for his funeral and burial. For centuries, the Vatican has followed a set of age-old traditions that honour the passing of a pope, involving both symbolic and spiritual elements. Pope Francis, known for his humility and reformist mindset, expressed specific wishes for his final rites, which are set to break with some longstanding papal traditions.

The funeral and subsequent election of a new pontiff will follow a path filled with rituals and sacred ceremonies. From the official mourning period and public viewing of his body to his burial outside the Vatican, these rites are designed to mark the significance of his leadership and legacy. Let’s delve into the details of Pope Francis' last rites, the solemn traditions that will guide his departure, and the steps that will follow, culminating in the selection of a new leader for the Roman Catholic Church. How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

Here's All You Need To Know About the Last Rites of Pope Francis

Confirmation of Death: When Pope Francis passed away, the Vatican’s Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, officially confirmed the pope's death. This is traditionally done by tapping the pope's head three times with a small silver hammer and calling out his name. The Camerlengo also seals the papal apartments and ensures that the death is publicly announced. The pope’s personal chapel becomes the location for the official pronouncement of death, marking the beginning of the transition process. The Novendiale (Nine Days of Mourning): Following Pope Francis’ death, the Vatican entered a nine-day mourning period known as Novemdiales. During this time, bells tolled across Rome and Vatican flags were flown at half-mast. Cardinals and Vatican staff held daily prayers, reflecting on his spiritual leadership. The mourning also extended to Catholic communities worldwide, who organised vigils and special Masses. Pope Francis Dies: Pontiff Passes Away Aged 88 at His Residence in Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. Public Viewing of the Body: Pope Francis’ body will be placed in his personal chapel for a period of public viewing, allowing the faithful to pay their respects. Unlike traditional practices where the pope’s body is displayed atop a catafalque in St Peter’s Basilica, Francis chose for his body to remain inside a casket with the lid removed. This simple yet intimate choice reflects his humility and desire to emphasise his role as a servant of the people rather than a figure of worldly power. Funeral Service: The funeral Mass will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, currently Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. It will take place in St Peter’s Basilica and is expected to include various ceremonial elements reflecting the pope’s modesty. In line with Francis’ reforms, the ceremony will focus on the pope’s role as a humble servant of Christ rather than emphasising his position of power. The funeral service will include prayers, hymns, and liturgies that honour his contributions to the Church. Burial Outside the Vatican: One of Pope Francis' key wishes is to be buried outside the Vatican, a break from the tradition of papal burials in the Vatican Grottoes. He has chosen the St Mary Major Basilica in Rome as his final resting place. This decision is deeply personal, stemming from his devotion to the icon of the Virgin Mary there. The pope will be interred in a simple, zinc-lined wooden coffin, differing from the multi-layered traditional papal caskets. The Conclave and Election of a New Pope: After the funeral, the College of Cardinals will enter a period of transition known as "sede vacante," where the governance of the Church temporarily passes to the Cardinals. Within 15 to 20 days, they will convene in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave to elect a new pope. Cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote, and a two-thirds majority is required for the election. The secretive voting process is symbolised by the production of white or black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney to signal the election outcome. "Habemus Papam" – The Announcement of the New Pope: Once the cardinals have chosen a new pope, the Dean of the College of Cardinals will ask the newly elected pontiff if he accepts the role and which papal name he will choose. The announcement "Habemus Papam" ("We have a pope") will be made from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica. The new pope will then emerge to greet the crowd and offer his first public blessing, marking the official beginning of his papacy and the end of the mourning period.

A special Mass will be held in honour of Pope Francis at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Wednesday, April 24, 2025, as announced by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Presided over by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and members of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries, the ceremony will reflect the global Church’s deep mourning and reverence. As the world bids farewell to a transformative spiritual leader, these rites echo Pope Francis' lifelong message of humility, compassion, and peace. His legacy will continue to guide generations of Catholics worldwide.

