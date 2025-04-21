WrestleMania 41 is officially done and dusted and what a ground-breaking PLE (Premium Live Event) it was! The two nights that featured some of the top superstars in the business had everything--from intense matches to jaw-dropping moves, betrayals, shock returns and many more! Now that the dust has settled, the time is now to regroup and focus on WWE Monday Night Raw, where plenty of entertainment is planned already. John Cena, who created history by winning a 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, is set to make an appearance and so would newly crowned heavyweight champion Jey Uso. Plus, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Lyra Valkyria, who tasted tag team success with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41, are all advertised to appear. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: John Cena Wins Record 17th Title; Iyo Sky, Dominik Mysterio Emerge Victorious; Becky Lynch Returns (Watch Video Highlights).

What transpired at WrestleMania 41 has changed the landscape of the WWE and fans would be keen on seeing what is in store next, now that new champions have been crowned. The WWE Raw episode on April 21 will be aired from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and fans would not want to miss any action. The existing storylines will take newer paths and Raw might also pave the way for a potential feud for Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, the new Women's Tag Team champions. Backlash, the new WWE PLE, is not very far away! It is to be noted that no matches have been advertised for the show so far. John Cena Wins Record 17th World Title, Beats Cody Rhodes To Become New WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

John Cena Says He Will 'Ruin Wrestling'

John Cena is just here so he doesn't get fined... pic.twitter.com/s9664tNGnS — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

This is not the first time that John Cena has said such a thing. During the build-up to his match with Cody Rhodes, John Cena said that he planned on retiring with the WWE title once he won it at WrestleMania and should he do that, it would present something new for fans to see. John Cena also reiterated that he will 'ruin wrestling' on Raw and while Cody Rhodes isn't advertised for the show, one also cannot count on the idea of anyone interfering. What's next for 'Heel' John Cena now that has become the 'Last Real Champion '? WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu Crowned New Champions, Paul Heyman Sides With Seth Rollins After Turning On Roman Reigns and CM Punk (Watch Video Highlights).

Jey Uso, Gunther to Make Appearances

Jey Uso proved the world and his doubters wrong at WrestleMania by winning the WWE World Heavyweight title. Gunther was always going to start as a hot favourite, given his in-ring skills, but Jey Uso did what many others before him could not achieve. He is expected to have a blast on Raw as he walks out amongst the fans with the new WWE World Heavyweight title and how Gunther will retaliate is something for fans to watch out for.

