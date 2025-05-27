InstaAstro Ad Campaign With Comedy Kings: People Are Loving It Already!

New Delhi [India], May 27: "InstaAstro App ke genuine astrologers ki salah badal sakta hai tera sansar!" -And just like that, InstaAstro has stepped into its main character era -- bringing real solutions and leaving people happy.

The platform recently launched an ad campaign featuring internet favourites Maheep Singh, Vipul Goyal, and viral poet-comedian Keshav Jha.

And no, this isn't your regular astrology ad with soft music and slow-motion shots - it's a comedic twist to promote genuine astrology. An unexpected collab? Definitely. Relevant figures supporting InstaAstro prove how traditional practices also find relatability in modern life.

These comedians know how to crack you up even when life's throwing major plot twists your way. It's that kind of comfort-laced comedy that hits differently during chaos. InstaAstro does the same, just with vibes and verified astrologers.

Whether you're spiralling over love or stuck in career confusion, InstaAstro delivers solid advice that actually helps--and low-key makes you feel better about your entire world.

"We're thrilled to see such prominent personalities engaging with astrology and helping us spread awareness about its positive impact," shares Nitin Verma, Founder & CEO of InstaAstro. "We wanted to connect with people where they are -- on their phones, laughing, scrolling, and searching for answers. With this ad, we wish to convey that real guidance can come with real smiles."

With a family of 2000+ verified astrologers skilled in Kundli, Numerology, Vastu, Tarot, Palmistry & more -- InstaAstro isn't just another app. It's the place where guidance meets comfort.

Serving over 1 crore+ happy customers and clocking in 15 crore+ minutes of chats and calls daily, InstaAstro is chasing a billion seconds of real, heart-to-heart consultations -- all with a promise of "Quality over Quantity." Visit the InstaAstro website and app today!

