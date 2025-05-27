WWE witnessed an intense episode of Monday Night Raw from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida and it set the pace for Money in the Bank 2025 that is slated to take place in June this year. CM Punk attacked Seth Rollins and took him out with the 'GTS' after he qualified for the WWE Money in the Bank men's ladder match with the help of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Penta also advanced to the men's ladder match after he overcame Chad Gable and Dragon Lee. Also, Liv Morgan returned to action after a while and was pinned by Kairi Sane after Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez got into an argument ringside. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes Returns, Helps Jey Uso Against John Cena and Logan Paul; Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins' Faction.

Earlier at Saturday Night's Main Event, a blockbuster match was made official with Cody Rhodes teaming with Jey Uso to take on WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. This was after John Cena attacked Jey Uso during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes made the save. Becky Lynch is set to face Lyra Valkyria once again for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and this might be the feud of this feud.

CM Punk Takes Out Seth Rollins

Earlier in the episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins laid out out the vision he and his group had and vowed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and claim the briefcase, which would guarantee him a title shot at any time and any place of his choosing. He had an intense match against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. All three superstars delivered some great moves in this match and fans absolutely loved the action they put in the middle of the ring. Just as Seth Rollins hit Finn Balor with the Pedigree, Sami Zayn nailed the Helluva Kick on the Visionary and attempted a cover when he was dragged out of the ring by Bron Breakker. He and Bronson Reed then started to attack Sami Zayn and Jey Uso made the save. Dominik Mysterio attempted to help Finn Balor by tossing a steel chair in the ring, but Seth Rollins took advantage and hit the Curb Stomp on the Judgement Day member to pin him and win the match. As Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were being attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, CM Punk came from behind and hit the GTS on Seth Rollins before escaping in quick time. R-Truth Walks Out to John Cena's Theme Song Wearing His Gear During WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Match Against 17-Time Champion, Pays Homage to His 'Childhood Hero' (Watch Video).

CM Punk Hits GTS on Seth Rollins

Jey Uso Vows to Beat Gunther

Jey Uso vowed to defeat Gunther in a tense confrontation between the two superstars. The two battled for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, where Jey Uso choked out Gunther to win the title. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion walked out to the ring and was talking about his match at Money in the Bank when Gunther interrupted him, stating that he needed to think about himself and not others all the time. Gunther said that Jey Uso didn't have what it takes to become a great champion and promised to choke him out. Jey Uso did not hold back whatsoever, got a pop from the crowd when he said he would have the back of his friends.

Jey Uso-Gunther Promo

Penta Qualifies for Money in the Bank Match

Penta joined the stacked list of superstars who will be in action in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. But he had to go through Dragon Lee and Chad Gable in a match that was one to remember. All three superstars threw the best they had at each other, but Penta got the upper hand after AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo kicked Chad Gable. It all started with Chad Gable, who is slated to face El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide, kicked him while he was seated at the ringside. Penta hit the Penta Driver on Chad Gable to seal a spot in the ladder match, the first of his career.

Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria Match Set

We are getting a Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria match at Money in the Bank and it will be for the WWE Women's Intercontinental title. This was after Lyra Valkyria cost Becky Lynch in her Money in the Bank qualifying match. Both superstars engaged in a heated exchange of words and Becky Lynch laid out a condition. If she beat Lyra Valkyria, the latter would have to raise her hand at Money in the Bank. The Women's Intercontinental Champion accepted the offer and had the last laugh in the promo, saying, "Becky, I have never had an issue raising the hand of a woman who is better than me, that's just never been you yet." WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 19: Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez Win Women's MITB Qualifying Matches, Logan Paul Knocks Out Jey Uso and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Sheamus Confronts Rusev

Sheamus came out and confronted Rusev after he beat Akira Tozawa in a short match. Rusev continued the assault on Akira Tozawa after defeating him in quick time and locked him in his signature submission move, the Accolade. However, Sheamus came out and stared down Rusev, who then made his way out of the ring.

Other Results/Highlights from WWE Monday Night Raw

The New Day beat American Made and War Raiders to retain their WWE World Tag Team championship. Kairi Sane defeated Liv Morgan after which she found Roxanne Perez to be massaging Dominik Mysterio's hand. She had some words for Dominik Mysterio, which once again teased cracks within the Judgement Day.

