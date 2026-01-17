VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: The Department of Tourism & Culture, Govt of Telangana in association with the Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC Trust) organised the 3 day International Sweet Festival from Jan13-15,2026 at the Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

Inaugurating the International Kite & Sweet Festival at Hyderabad, the Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Govt of Telangana, Shri Jupally Krishna Rao said that this festival is a great opportunity to attract 50% of the City's Population in one place and create a bonhomie with them and promote Business and Tourism in Telangana.

The International Kite & Sweet Festival is a flagship event of the Telangana Govt and the festival features Kite Flying by International & Domestic Fliers,Night Kite Flying, Food Festival, International Sweet Festival and the Cultural extravaganza showcasing the culture of different states of India and it's a great opportunity to come together and celebrate the city's rich cultural Heritage.

The tagline "Telangana zaroor hai ana" instantly became very popular with the discerning audience.

"India is a nation that is known for its diversity; be it the way we dress,what we eat,and the languages we speak. With so much diversity, there is a unity that is resonated by the people of the Country. Indan Cuisine is appreciated across the continents and Food has always brought people together and dissolved all boundaries, says Shri Burra Venkatesham,the present Chairman of Telangana Public Service Commission and the Hon Chairman of CLIC and also the person who conceptualised the Sweet Festival in Telangana.

"Indians are known for their Sweet tooth and no wonder these sweets play an important role in almost every occasion in their lives. Taking this into consideration the CLIC initiated the International Sweet Festival in 2017 and since then it has been a huge success with almost 12-15 Lakhs visitors in 3 days" asserted Shri Venkatesham.

"Hyderabad has an unique place in India and is rightfully called the Melting Pot where we see the right mix and amalgamation of All Cultures, Values , Ethos and traditions leading to a typical Hyderabadi Tahzeeb and this Sweet festival is the manifestation of this Paradigm and concept, Says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the Founder Trustee of CLIC and the member of the Managing Committee of this festival.

The National Integration Festival is first of its initiatives in the entire world, where more than 25 Indian Communities and 15 International Communities participate by displaying their home made snacks and sweets prepared by the Home Makers. Each state woman will prepare their traditional sweets usually made in their states or country. Those sweets are exhibited and sold at the festival. The entire profit goes to the Home Makers and its one of the Clic's initiatives to empower these unspoken and unrecognised segment of our society.

This platform helps home makers to exhibit their kitchen talent of cooking to the outside world and is conceptualised as "FROM KITCHEN TO PUBLIC ARENA". Added by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee,

Ace Social worker and Social Entrepreneur.

The main objective of the one of its kind Sweet Festival in India, is Women Empowerment, providing a platform for women from different states and expats to showcase their culinary skills and entrepreneurial spirit. And also National Integration,Celebrating the diversity of Indian culture and promoting unity among people from different states and finally the Cultural Exchange,showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India and promoting cross-cultural understanding. Added by Mr. Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

Cultural programs from different states and Nationalities have also been organised in these three days to showcase the greatness of the Indian Art & Culture exhibiting Unity in Diversity and created an atmosphere of Bon-homie and National Integration.

