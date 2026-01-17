Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are set to host Al-Shabab on 17 January, in a high-stakes Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. The encounter is a critical must-win for Al-Nassr, who currently sit second in the table but are trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by seven points following a recent dip in form. For Al-Shabab, the match represents a chance to climb out of the bottom half of the standings after a morale-boosting victory in their previous outing. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The pressure is firmly on Al-Nassr to secure three points tonight. Another stumble could see their title aspirations vanish, especially with Al-Hilal showing no signs of slowing down at the top. Jorge Jesus is expected to deploy an aggressive 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on the pace of Kingsley Coman and the creativity of Gabriel to unlock a disciplined Al-Shabab defence that has struggled for clean sheets on the road this season.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh

Time: 11:00 PM IST. How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Live Streaming: Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League in India, viewers can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on the FanCode mobile app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Acquire Two Luxury Villas in Saudi Arabia; Star Footballer Buys Property in Prestigious Red Sea Project . Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country.



Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Overview

Al-Nassr enter this fixture looking to arrest a rare slump. After starting the season with a record-breaking 10-match winning streak, Jorge Jesus’s side has struggled in recent weeks, including a 3–1 defeat to Al-Hilal on Monday. The "Global One" will be without goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who is suspended after a red card in the previous match, as well as the injured Mohamed Simakan. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, the league’s top scorer with 15 goals, is expected to lead the attack alongside Joao Felix.

Al-Shabab, managed by Imanol Alguacil, arrive with renewed confidence after a 3–2 win over Neom SC ended their own winless run. Key to their chances will be former Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco, who has been their most consistent offensive threat this season. Despite sitting 14th in the table, Al-Shabab have a history of making Riyadh derbies competitive, having held Al-Nassr to a draw in their last encounter in March 2025.

