BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1: DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with Maruti Suzuki Innovation, has launched FundRays, an Investment Readiness Programme designed to bridge the gap between promising startups and the investment ecosystem.

Also Read | Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Date and Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat: Know Significance and Puja Vidhi Dos and Don'ts To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

The specially curated programme recently got underway with 15 high-potential startups from the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Alumni network, representing indigenous deep-tech innovations. All the ventures were carefully selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an expert committee.

Key highlights of the programme include:

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Session: Motion Moved in House on Harassment of Bengalis in Other States; Discussions on Two Days.

- Structured Learning: Workshops on financial modelling, negotiations, scaling strategies, and sustainable business practices.

- Mentorship: Guidance from seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and domain experts.

- Investor Access: Direct engagement with VC firms, angel networks, and corporate investors.

- Demo Day: A culminating showcase where startups pitch to a curated panel of investors, corporates, and ecosystem enablers.

"At DLabs, our mission is to equip entrepreneurs not only with skills but also with the strategic networks required to scale. Partnering with Maruti Suzuki enables us to deliver a high-impact programme combining hands-on learning with real investor engagement," said Mr Saumya Kumar, CEO, DLabs and Director, ISB I-Venture.

The following are the 15 high-potential Maruti Suzuki Innovation Alumni startups who will be mentored at ISB DLabs.

1. DaveAI: Immersive and personalised customer experiences powered by AI sales avatars (iamdave.ai)2. Amlgo Labs: Simplifying complexity with Data and GenAI (amlgolabs.com)3. Automaxis: Cross-border supply chain digitisation using Web3 and AI (autom-axis.com)4. Defect Scanner: AI Vision for defect-free manufacturing (defectscanner.com)5. Enmovil: AI-enabled logistics and supply chain technology platform (enmovil.ai)6. eShipz: Smart logistics management platform for D2C, retail, and enterprises (eshipz.com)7. Hala Mobility: Last-mile delivery and mobility solutions (halamobility.in) 8. Pushpak AI: AI video analytics for security, surveillance, and intelligent traffic management (pushpak.ai)9. Rezo AI: Unified CX agentic AI platform for enterprises (rezo.ai)10. Xane AI: AI-powered interfaces replacing product manuals (xane.ai)11. RoadBounce: Road infrastructure analytics and mobility-related geospatial systems (roadbounce.com)12. Ravity: Connected vehicle platform for automotive and mobility (ravity.io)13. OnlyGood: AI-powered carbon tracking for greener, compliant businesses (onlygood.ai)14. Metadome.ai: Immersive 3D, XR, and AI-driven solutions for the car buying journey (metadome.ai)15. Yeppar: VR/MR/AI-based training, simulation, digital twin, and quality assurance (yeppar.com)

Over the coming months, participating startups will benefit from masterclasses, workshops, one-on-one mentoring, pitch clinics, and networking sessions with investors, industry leaders, and corporate partners. The curriculum is designed to refine business models, strengthen investment propositions, and prepare founders to confidently engage with the investment community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)