Ganesh Visarjan, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, holds great cultural and spiritual importance in India, especially in Maharashtra and Goa. This day marks the conclusion of the grand ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with love, devotion, and celebrations. This year, Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi day falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. After hosting and worshipping Lord Ganesha at home or in pandals, families and devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in rivers, lakes, or the sea on this day, symbolising the cycle of creation and dissolution in nature. From Ganesh Visarjan puja vidhi dos and don'ts to Anant Chaturdashi 2025 visarjan muhurat, the festival is observed with devotion, reminding devotees of faith, humility and spiritual renewal. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi: Auspicious Timings and Shubh Muhurat To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa After Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Visarjan is a day of mixed emotions for the devotees of Lord Ganesha, as they bid farewell to their beloved deity. The joyous farewell to Lord Ganesha is not an end but a promise of new beginnings, with devotees eagerly awaiting his return the following year to bless their homes and communities once again. This ritual reminds people of life’s impermanence and the importance of detachment while cherishing memories of joy and togetherness. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ward-Wise List of Artificial Ganapati Immersion Sites Made by BMC Across Mumbai.

Anant Chaturdashi 2025

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Visarjan Muhurat

Anant Chaturdashi in 2025 falls on Saturday, September 6. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 03:12 AM on September 6. It ends at 01:41 AM on September 7, making this period the most auspicious time for performing the Visarjan, or immersion, of Lord Ganesha idols. Devotees observe this Visarjan Muhurat as it is believed to bring prosperity, remove obstacles, and grant spiritual blessings. Performing the immersion during the Chaturdashi Tithi ensures the completion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the best possible spiritual benefits. It is recommended to align the Visarjan ritual within the Tithi timings to honour tradition and maximise auspiciousness.

Visarjan Timings on Anant Chaturdashi 2025

Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday, September 6, 2025

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:45 to 09:17

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:20 to 16:56

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 18:28 to 19:56

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 21:24 to 01:49, Sep 07

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:45 to 06:13, Sep 07

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:12 on Sep 06, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:41 on Sep 07, 2025

Anant Chaturdashi Significance

The Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, hold deep religious significance in Hindu tradition. This auspicious day is marked by processions of Lord Ganesha with music, dancing, and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ meaning ‘O Lord Ganesha, come again soon next year’. During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, streets come alive with colourful decorations and enthusiasm as people of all ages participate in Ganpati Bappa’s farewell.

Ganesh Visarjan Puja Vidhi Dos and Don'ts

During Ganesh Visarjan, devotees should follow a respectful and proper puja vidhi to honour Lord Ganesha. Before immersion, perform a thorough and heartfelt puja including offering flowers, durva grass, sweets such as modaks, and lighting incense and lamps. Recite Ganesh mantras and aarti with devotion, seeking forgiveness for any mistakes during the festival and praying for the Lord’s return next year. It is important to immerse the idol with dignity—if possible, in clean, natural water bodies like rivers or lakes; at home, using a clean tub or bucket filled with water is acceptable.

Avoid disrespectful behaviour like throwing the idol harshly or immersing it in polluted water. Items like flowers, rice, and sacred ash used in the pooja should be handled with reverence and disposed of properly, often by offering to plants or natural places. Lastly, don’t forget to sprinkle the leftover sacred water around the home or plants for blessings. This mindful approach ensures spiritual merit and maintains ecological balance during the Visarjan ceremony.

Dos:

Perform full puja with flowers, sweets, and mantras. Offer durva grass and light diyas/incense. Immerse idol respectfully in clean water. Ask for forgiveness and bless family and friends. Use leftover sacred water to water plants.

Don'ts:

Do not throw or disrespect the idol. Avoid immersion in polluted or dirty water bodies. Do not discard puja materials carelessly. Avoid rushing the ritual; perform it with devotion and calmness.

This combination of devotion and respect in the Visarjan rituals helps deepen the spiritual experience and safeguards traditions and the environment.

