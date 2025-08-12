PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: izmo Ltd., a global leader in automotive digital retail solutions, today announced the launch of its Automotive AI Factory, a breakthrough innovation hub set to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across the automotive industry.

Uniting a world-class team of data scientists, PhDs, software engineers, and AI specialists with high-powered computing infrastructure and advanced model training capabilities, the Automotive AI Factory will deliver end-to-end AI solutions--from seamless data integration and preparation to custom model development and deployment--at a fraction of the cost of equivalent capabilities in the U.S. or Europe.

Purpose-built to deliver measurable business outcomes, the Automotive AI Factory will create intelligent agents and predictive systems that enable dealerships and OEMs to optimize pricing, streamline operations, and enhance customer engagement--while also unlocking new recurring revenue opportunities for izmo.

"The Automotive AI Factory is not just another technology initiative--it's a strategic leap forward," said Sanjay Soni, Managing Director of izmo Ltd. "By combining the power of AI with our proven automotive domain expertise, we are delivering high-impact solutions that were once only available to the largest players. Now, mid-sized automotive businesses can compete on equal terms--at a fraction of the cost."

Capturing a Trillion-Dollar Growth Wave

The global AI market is projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, growing at 36% CAGR. Within this, automotive AI--powered by intelligent agents for pricing, operations, and customer experience--is emerging as a major growth driver.

By leveraging India's deep AI talent pool and cost advantage, izmo can develop enterprise-grade AI at 70-80% lower cost than in Western markets--without compromising on performance or innovation. This gives izmo a powerful competitive edge in capturing market share in this rapidly expanding sector.

Technology Platform and Monetization

izmo.ai is engineered on a foundation of 5 pillars that translate into durable, recurring revenue streams:

- Agent-Centric Architecture -- Modular agents embed directly into customer workflows, from scheduling and reconciliation to pricing and first-line support.

- Unified, Zero-ETL Data Lake -- Governed connectors to CRM, ERP, IoT, and third-party feeds give every agent instant, trustworthy context.

- Cloud-Native & Edge-Ready -- Micro-services deliver low-latency inference for real-time price changes and predictive maintenance at the edge.

- Deep Optimization Expertise -- Custom algorithms consistently target 5-15% gains in margin or efficiency across inventory, staffing, and logistics.

- Human-in-the-Loop Safety -- Transparent decision logic and approval workflows support controlled, compliant adoption.

Initial Agent Families

- Pricing Optimization Agents -- Dynamic price engines for used/new vehicles, F&I menus, and service pricing to maximize gross and days-to-turn.

- Operations Efficiency Agents -- Capacity forecasting, technician scheduling, and parts orchestration to increase RO throughput and first-time-fix.

- Insight & Anomaly Detection Agents -- Always-on monitoring across lead funnels, web-to-CRM conversion, and aging inventory with prescriptive actions.

- Productivity Assistant Agents -- Daily task copilots for BDC, service advisors, and sales teams (summaries, follow-ups, objection handling, appointments).

Creating Future Value

The Automotive AI Factory is designed to be a strategic engine for izmo's long-term vision--a platform that will drive innovation, strengthen market leadership, and create new customer value. While the full financial impact is yet to be determined, the initiative positions izmo at the center of one of the most transformative shifts in the history of automotive retail.

About izmo Ltd.

izmo Ltd. (www.izmoltd.com) is a diversified technology company with global operations in San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, Brussels, Cologne, London, and Bangalore. The company operates three synergistic divisions:

- izmomicro - Semiconductor packaging and design solutions

- izmocars - Automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality

- FrogData - AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships

Operating on a profitable ARR model, izmo combines diverse technology capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise, and a seasoned global management team to deliver innovation across industries.

