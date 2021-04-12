Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore team as their official education partner, 2021 (the 14th version), a 60-match T20 cricket tournament starting on April 9, 2021 and to be played at six venues across India.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, "We are proud to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most promising teams, for this season. As part of our commitment to developing leadership through sports, we have always encouraged the youth of the state of Karnataka and the country. This Partnership will motivate our students and youth of Karnataka to excel in life and inculcate qualities of leadership, passion and excellence which symbolize the T20 championship wherein 8 teams consisting of the best players from across the world will strive to win one of the most coveted trophies."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University said, "The partnership will work towards igniting the sportsman spirit of the youth during the run-up to next Khelo India University Games to be hosted at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). The university distinguishes itself by consistently grooming high achievers in the field of sports and has created world-class sports training facilities at its campuses. We are proud that seven of our alumni have represented India in Olympic Games, 24 in Asian championships, 220 in international events and over 300 in national events, many receiving prestigious awards such as Arjuna, Ekalavya and Padma awards."

Speaking the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are delighted to associate with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) as our official education partner. Jain University has always been an avid supporter of sports and athletes, and we share this common ethos with them."

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is a top-ranked University in Karnataka and is accredited by NAAC as Grade A (A+ as per current grading scheme) and features in top 100 Universities as per NIRF. It offers more than 120 programs at UG, PG and doctoral levels across various disciplines. It has recently launched JAIN Online which offers UGC-approved Undergraduate and Postgraduate online degree programs in collaboration with leading Global professional bodies like ACCA, CIMA, CPA and others. These innovative degree programs benefit those who did not have access to high quality education and those who want to upskill but cannot leave their current jobs in addition to 150000 JAIN alumni in their continuing education.

The 21000+ students of the University represents more than 40 countries. The University is renowned for taking education to the intersection of research and practice through innovation, entrepreneurship and sports. The faculty at JAIN consists of some of the best minds recognized globally.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)