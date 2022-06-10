New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi is witnessing the launch of 7 JanaJal WOWs in the Badarpur area in South East Delhi. This is the first time that this innovative technology to provide safe drinking water to the doorstep of every home has been introduced in the State of Delhi. The JanaJal WOWs were flagged off by Radhika Sarin-Senior Manager of GSMA Foundation.

During the launch, Radhika congratulated the people of Badarpur and said that these JanaJal WOWs help in empowering women by delivering safe drinking water at the doorstep of their houses. She said that GSMA Foundation is deeply committed to support such initiatives that use innovative technologies to solve social problems. This project will enable people to order for safe water in Ola/Uber manner and giving them information on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the water thereby bringing transparency to water.

Event was attended by more than 100 participants nationally and internationally in-person and online. Parag Agarwal, CEO and Founder of JanaJal informed that company will introduce 30 JanaJal WOWs by August 2022 in Delhi and are in active conversation with several other States in India to expand the operations to over 500 JanaJal WOWs by end of the current financial year.

JanaJal WOW is an IoT based tech-managed, GPS-monitored, ESG compliant, secure three-wheeler approved by the multi-disciplinary technical committee under the Ministry of Jal Shakti for accelerating the "Har Ghar Jal" mission by 2024. This is recognised as innovative solution being recommended by the Jal Shakti Ministry to all States and Union territories in India to meet their respective targets under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

JanaJal is Asia's premier tech-enabled water services company and operates more than 750 JanaJal Water ATMs across India which are remotely monitored through tech platform called JJSUITE. On this occasion, Manpreet Singh, Regional Manager of Bajaj Auto Ltd said, that Bajaj is pleased to support this highly impactful social venture that also helps creates jobs, empower women, eliminate single-use plastic and above all, stimulate micro-economies while providing better health and wellness to people.

JanaJal - 'Jana' means people and 'Jal' means water, was formed with the mission to make safe drinking water Available, Accessible and Affordable (AAA) in a sustainable and consistent manner. JanaJal is a social enterprise and flagship initiative of the Supremus Group to provide Clean and Safe Drinking Water at public places like Railway Stations, Bus Stands, Hospitals, Schools, Religious Places, Village Panchayats, towns, cities, metros and any other places in India as identified by stakeholders in mutual consultation. Safe water is made available 24X7 through JanaJal water ATMs at an affordable cost for communities and citizens.

Since inception, the company adopted a dedicated services approach towards setting, operating and maintaining decentralised water treatment plants with the goal to harness existing water treatment capacity and optimise operational aspects across all levels. In line with the same, the company developed JJSUITE, a unified technology platform supported by proprietary IoT controllers and sensors that help manage every plant remotely in real-time.

Highest emphasis is given to active monitoring of qualitative and quantitative parameters for building consumer confidence. The company has developed JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels) a custom three-wheeler CNG powered vehicle for providing last-mile connectivity and delivery of safe water to the doorstep of households. This mitigates the need for increased accessibility and helps drive sustainability for every stakeholder in the value chain through constant and transparent access to data.

