Trinity Sunday is a Christian observance celebrated in Western liturgical churches on the Sunday following Pentecost, which is the 50th day after Easter. The same occasion is marked as the Sunday of Whitsun in Eastern Christianity. Also referred to as the Feast of the Holy Trinity, the event will be marked on the 12th of June this year. Trinity Sunday celebrates the Christian doctrine of the Trinity, which is the three Persons of God and a fundamental dogma on which everything in Christianity is based. The three persons are the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The Christian doctrine of the Trinity defines God as three distinct persons sharing one essence. Herein, God the Father is the first person of the Trinity, then second is God the Son, and third is the Holy Spirit which is the divine influence of the Almighty over the universe and its creatures. From origin and beliefs to rituals and importance, we have covered everything worth knowing about the Holy occasion. Pentecost 2022 Date: When Is Whitsun? History, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Holy Day Falling 50th Day From Easter Sunday.

Trinity Sunday History

The Trinity Sunday was instituted in the 9th century by Pope Gregory IX and was officially established in the 14th century. Pope Gregory IX had a vision that all Western Churches should celebrate the Feast of the Holy Trinity to commemorate the Holy Spirit’s descent and Christians’ appreciation of the Holy Trinity. The occasion of the Trinity Sunday is observed in all the Western liturgical churches.

Trinity Sunday Traditions & Significance

The Christian feast is marked as per the Western liturgical calendar to honour the belief in an eternal God, consisting Trinity of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. To commemorate the pious event, many churches hold special prayers and recite the Athanasian Creed because of its strong affirmation of the Triune nature of God. The holy feast is also observed by organising choral vespers, special awards, evening prayers, psalms, meals, and many social events. In some churches, the liturgical colour is white on Trinity Sunday while celebrating the occasion with fire, wind, and dove symbols.

