Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Eligible candidates can pay the application fee and submit the form till July 6 and 9, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Joint Director, 1 for Numismatic Officer, 2 for Medical Officer (Allopath), 9 for Inspector, and 1 for Professor cum Principal in college of Nursing.

Candidates can check check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification. UP TGT Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins for 3539 Trained Graduate Teacher Posts At upsessb.org; Check Details Here

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. For the Handicapped candidates, the fee of Rs 25 is applicable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Step1. Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER ADVT.NO. 01/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”

Step 3. Click on “Apply” against सीधी भर्ती 01/2022-2023 , 09/06/2022

Step 4. Register and proceed with application process

Step 5. Pay fee, submit the form and take a print for future reference

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).