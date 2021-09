Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Jio and Google on Thursday announced that they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies.

As per a media release, JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes in Telugu: Vinayaka Chavithi WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status, GIF Images, Messages and SMS To Celebrate Ganesh Utsavalu.

"The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates," read the statement.

Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season, it said, adding that this additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.

Also Read | Tuck Jagadish Movie Review: Nani Has Swag, the Film Is a Drag! (LatestLY Exclusive).

JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more.

The companies said they remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)