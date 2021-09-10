One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is finally here. While Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour especially in Maharashtra, other states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and others are also not far behind. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi or Ganesh Utsavalu. And to celebrate the lovely festival, we bring you a bunch of special Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes in Telugu, Vinayaka Chavithi wishes in Telugu, Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, Vinayaka Chavithi images and HD wallpapers and so on.

One waits desperately for this 10-day long festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha on Earth. Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi 2021 falls on September 10, Friday. Devotees place clay idols of Lord Ganesha at their house, celebrate his arrival and worship him for 10 days. As you celebrate the festival amidst the pandemic currently, we have bought together some exciting WhatsApp stickers and HD wallpapers that you can share with your family and relatives so as to wish them on this auspicious occasion.

Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta, which means the power that takes away all the obstacles. In India, people worship and pray to Lord Ganesha before starting any important work. His blessings get good fortune and wealth to devotees. You can wish good fortune and wealth to your family and friends with these Lord Ganesh WhatsApp Stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Amdaraiki Vinayak Chaturthi Subhakankshalu.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Ganesh Chaturthi Samdarbhamga AA Devudu Me Intiki Anamdam, Sreyassu, Saantitho Nimdina Samchualanu Me Intiki Pampalani Korukuntu Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

GIF Greetings Reads: Sri Ganesudi Aseeravadam Meku Eppudu Vundalani Korukuntu Amdaraiki Vinayak Chaturthi Subhakankshalu.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi greetings in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bagavanthuni Daya Me Jevithalanu Prakasavantam Chestu Ninnu Eppudu Aseervadistundi. Amdaraiki Vinayak Chaturthi Subhakankshalu.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

As the festival is celebrated for ten days, it brings along a lot of celebrations. People chant Ganesha songs, recite quotes and poems, feast and ‘Ganpati Bappa Moreya’ is chanted everywhere. On the last day, i.e., the tenth day of the festival, the clay idol of Ganesha is taken in public processions with dance and music and immersed in the nearest body of water like a river or sea. Praying Lord Ganesha to come soon next year, the idols are immersed in water.

Sweets like modak and laddoo are served as prasad during the festival. Modak, being the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha, is a must during Ganesh pooja. People offer, serve and enjoy the prasad and celebrate the auspicious day with one another. This is one of the happiest and joyous festivals celebrated in Maharashtra. You can also celebrate and wish your loved ones with our collection of Lord Ganesha messages, Whatsapp Stickers, Facebook Messages and HD Wallpapers. Wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

