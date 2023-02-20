Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): JLF Soneva Fushi has revealed the list of speakers for the 2023 edition, bringing with it an inspirational line-up of critically acclaimed authors, celebrated thinkers and cultural leaders to the Maldives, from May 12 to 21, 2023. A partnership between award-winning hospitality brand Soneva and Teamwork Arts, producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, JLF Soneva Fushi will once again host a one-of-a-kind celebration of the arts, culture and performance on the sands of Soneva Fushi in the Maldives' Baa Atoll.

With 20 world-renowned authors now confirmed, the JLF Soneva Fushi 2023 programme is set to cover a fascinating spectrum of topics: from nation-building to the natural world, fiction and filmmaking to hard-hitting journalism, astronomy to geopolitics, mental health to poetry and scientific discovery to memoir. The star-studded 2023 line-up includes Booker Prize winning author Howard Jacobson; Booker Prize recipient, novelist and playwright Damon Galgut; professor of astronomy and physics at Yale University, Priyamvada Natarajan; filmmaker and actor Shekhar Kapur; chief foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times, Christina Lamb; award-winning historian and staff writer at The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum; poet and philanthropist William Sieghart; classicist Mary Beard; Booker and Whitbread Prize winner DBC Pierre; CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva, Sonu Shivdasani OBE; Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival and author of 21 books, Namita Gokhale; Polish member of the European Parliament, Radoslaw (Radek) Sikorski; author-columnist and former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Navtej Sarna; British historian and best-selling author Peter Frankopan; poet and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali; novelist and travel writer Pico Iyer; author and skincare expert Sharad P. Paul; Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy; historian and Festival Co-Director William Dalrymple; and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Indian Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal.

Also Read | Jeremy Renner Reveals Getting Electric Stimulation Workout Therapy To Build Muscle Strength As He Recovers From Snow Plough Accident.

Held across ten days and two weekends, JLF Soneva Fushi's festival programme illuminates South Asia's vibrant literary legacy and invites guests to take part in stimulating panels and workshops, book and poetry readings, and so much more. Each weekend is dedicated to keynote addresses, gala dinners on the sand, live music performances and film screenings at the outdoor Cinema Paradiso, with specially curated menus prepared by Soneva Fushi's award-winning chefs. Weekdays at JLF Soneva Fushi will focus on close-knit sessions, author discussions and a range of engaging workshops to spark creativity and curiosity. Further fuelling inspiration through the mind, body and soul, every morning will start with yoga and meditation, dance workshops, guided snorkelling with Soneva Fushi's resident Ocean Guardians, and glassblowing at Soneva Art & Glass, the Maldives' first hot glass studio.

Guests can join the joyful barefoot celebration and explore endless possibilities at every turn with Soneva's exclusive Festival offer. Starting from USD 6,500 for a three-night stay at Soneva Fushi, the offer includes full access to the entire festival programme, luxurious private villa accommodation, daily full board dining and round-trip domestic transfers for two guests. Bookings made before February 28, 2023, will also receive an additional 10 per cent reduction on the package rate.

Also Read | Sanju Samson to Retire from International Cricket? Here’s All You Need to Know About The Viral Reports.

"A truly bespoke experience, JLF Soneva Fushi's remarkable programme is an opportunity to reconnect with the pure joy of literature and the arts," said Sonu Shivdasani OBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva. "The exceptional setting of our barefoot island in the Maldives, coupled with our contributors and guests staying with us for at least a weekend makes JLF Soneva Fushi unlike any other literature festival. It's this greater, intimate access to authors, deeper understanding, new friendships and stronger bonds that make this barefoot festival so unique. I cannot wait to welcome a line-up of outstanding international authors to our shores once again."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, said, "JLF Soneva Fushi is food for the mind, body and soul. An exceptional gathering of collective wisdom and expertise from across the world, set in the most idyllic setting of the Baa Atoll, with delectable fare, exhilarating conversations and spectacular vistas."

Soneva Fushi can be easily reached through Velana International Airport in the capital Male, or Maafaru International Airport in the Noonu Atoll. Every stay at Soneva Fushi also lets guests indulge in Soneva's signature experiences and award-winning services - from Barefoot Guardians on hand 24/7 to anticipate every request and transformative wellness treatments at Soneva Soul, to access to the renowned chocolate, ice cream and cheese parlours, and an exciting programme of children's activities at The Den, one of the largest children's zones in the region.

To watch the official JLF Soneva Fushi 2023 video, click here.

Described as the 'greatest literary show on Earth', the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas.

The past decade has seen it transform into a global literary phenomenon having hosted over 5,000 speakers and artists and welcoming over a million book lovers from across India and the globe.

Our core values remain unchanged: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform offering free and fair access.

Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

Writers and Festival Directors Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple, alongside producer Teamwork Arts, invite speakers to take part in the five-day programme set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's stunning cultural heritage.

Past speakers have ranged from Nobel Laureates J. M. Coetzee, Orhan Pamuk, Malala Yousafzai, Muhammad Yunus and Joseph Stiglitz; Man Booker Prize winners Ben Okri, Douglas Stuart, Margaret Atwood and Paul Beatty; Sahitya Akademi winners Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, M. T. Vasudevan Nair, as well as the late Girish Karnad, Mahasweta Devi and U. R. Ananthamurthy; along with literary superstars including Amish Tripathi, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Vikram Seth. An annual event that goes beyond literature, the Festival has also hosted Amartya Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, the late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Bill Gates, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stephen Fry, Thomas Piketty and former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

The Jaipur Literature Festival is a flagship event of Teamwork Arts, which produces it along with over 25 highly acclaimed performing arts, visual arts and literary festivals across more than 40 cities globally.

For more information, please visit: www.jaipurliteraturefestival.org.

Founded in 1995, Soneva is an award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true 'luxury' is defined by peace, time and space. Each day, guests are encouraged to discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences that inspire and enthral.

Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining a conscientious, proactive approach to sustainability with exquisite luxury and intuitive personalised service. Carbon neutral since 2012, Soneva launched its Total Impact Assessment in 2016, a first for the hospitality industry, measuring its social and environmental impacts. A mandatory 2 per cent environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset both direct and indirect carbon emissions from resort activities and guest flights. The Foundation funds a range of global projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact.

For more information, visit: www.soneva.com

Teamwork Arts is a highly versatile production company with roots in the performing arts, social action and the corporate world. For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, change makers and visual artistes in the knowledge and arts space in India and abroad. Every year, we produce over 33 festivals in 42 cities and 17 countries in the fields of performing & visual arts and literature. We produce the world's largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the Maldives and soon in Europe.

Even amidst the upheaval and unsettling times of 2020 and through 2021, Teamwork Arts successfully launched the digital series, 'JLF Brave New World' and 'Words Are Bridges', which were viewed by over 4.8 million people in their first season. Through its digital avatar, the Jaipur Literature Festival reached over 27 million viewers in January 2021. Our initiative 'Art Matters' empowers artistes across India to collaborate across genres by commissioning them to create new works thereby effecting change & raising awareness. The digital series 'Be Inspired' was launched in 2021 - a series that crystal-gazes into the future with conversations on science, technology, innovation, environment and more.

For more information, please visit: www.teamworkarts.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)