One of the most ignored names in Indian cricket is Sanju Samson. Despite Indian cricket team having a long-term wicketkeeper-batter problem for a long time since MS Dhoni's retirement, Sanju's name has been repeatedly overlooked by the selectors. In the cases where he was selected in the team, he either didn't get a place in the lineup or was dropped harshly. In the current situation, with Rishabh Pant injured and KL Rahul badly out of form, Sanju's name would have been an automatic choice for the ODI squad for the series against Australia. But yet once more, he was not selected. Reports surface that a frustrated Sanju is now looking for international retirement.

As per media reports suggest, Sanju Samson is extremely frustrated after being repeatedly ignored by the national team selectors and is looking to take international retirement which will entitle him to look for overseas opportunities. The rumours about Sanju thinking of playing for a different nation surfaced when he received a reported offer from Ireland cricket.

Although the rumours are going strong, there is yet to be any official confirmation of it. Sanju has been around the national team setup for some time now and also leads the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Till now, nothing suggests that he will stop putting in the hard yards and move to a different nation. Any reports and rumours that surface along the way have nothing concrete in them to confirm it.

