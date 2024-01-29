BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 29: Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has launched Illustra Standard Gen3 - a range of cutting-edge security cameras designed and primarily manufactured in India. The company aims to fully manufacture its security products in India in the coming years, in alignment with the Government's Make in India initiative. Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Samanta, GM Sales - South Asia, Security Products, Johnson Controls India, said, "We are proud to introduce our cutting-edge line of domestic security cameras, a testament to our unwavering commitment to India's Make in India initiative. These cameras, manufactured in India with over 75% local components, not only highlight our dedication to self-sufficiency but also reinforce our position as a key player in the global manufacturing landscape. The launch of the Illustra Standard Gen3 cameras is a step towards augmenting our role in enhancing security and catalysing India's journey towards becoming a technological powerhouse. Our vision aligns with the country's aspirations, and we are poised to make a lasting impact on the security industry and beyond." Recent years have seen a significant growth in security and safety through widespread adoption of surveillance systems. This ranges from home security to enterprise applications in facilities like warehouses, manufacturing plants, and large offices, to large-scale public use such as in transportation hubs - airports, railways - and smart cities.. The valuation of the Indian CCTV market size is estimated at USD 3.98 billion in 2024, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.60%, taking the market valuation to 10.17 billion in 2029. The consumer market for surveillance products also saw a sharp rise last year. According to market research, India's Home Security shipments saw a 48% YoY rise in Q1 of 2023. In contrast to other sectors like Telecom and IT, the Indian video surveillance market is comparatively fragmented, requiring products that offer an array of features tailored to meet the needs of end users. Additionally, given the reliance on global markets for surveillance products, there is an increased emphasis on domestic production of these security solutions. This includes applications in government enterprises and smart city projects, which are required to utilise domestically developed solutions and products. The launch of the Illustra Standard Gen3 line is a significant step towards strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem to meet this uptick in demand. Backed by robust security measures that ensure protection against potential vulnerabilities and unauthorised access, the cameras are developed by the Johnson Controls India's local engineering teams, in close collaboration with the global teams. Designed to meet security needs across industries, the new line encompasses access control, video surveillance, cloud solutions, and intrusion detection. These cater to a wide array of sectors, including defence, government, private enterprises, airports, and transportation projects. Johnson Controls India's security products division expanded its domestic manufacturing capabilities in 2023, having consistently deployed its solutions across industries in India for more than two decades. So far, these sectors include aviation, education, roadways and transportation, healthcare, to name a few. Johnson Controls aims to widen its portfolio of cameras and security solutions manufactured in India, including access control, video surveillance, and intrusion detection systems. The company aims to not only serve the Indian market but also cater to global markets, such as the Middle East and Latin America.

