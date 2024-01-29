Mumbai, January 29: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been implementing many changes to its current platform to enhance the users' experience and make the overall platform easy to use. Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it will introduce a new capability allowing users to back up their chats against Google Drive's allotted space. Now, the platform has started using the Drive as storage for its chat backup.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to end the free storage backups on the device through the app. Now, the platform supports online chat backups directly to the Google Drive's space. The reports mentioned that the users who installed the WhatsApp beta version had already witnessed the changes. WhatsApp backups now rely on Google Drive's space for backup. Elon Musk’s X To Finally Hire 100 Employees for Content Moderation Team.

WhatsApp Backups in Google Drive; Check More Details

WhatsApp users need to open the WhatsApp app and go to the "Setting" option. Then, go to the "Chat Backup" option. After tapping it, the app will show the option to back up the chat to Google Drive. It will show the backed-up data to the Drive-in MB or GB. The data will help restore the application if installed on the other device to resume chats and other media.

According to the report by India Today, if the user does not have a paid Google Drive account or is using WhatsApp beta and wants to avoid WhatsApp chat backups, they can choose not to back up their chats to Google's cloud service. WhatsApp users can use the "WhatsApp Chat Transfer" tool when they switch to a new phone using the same Wi-Fi network without needing an active internet connection. Netflix Sounds Threat Over Generative AI, Says Such Technologies Can Adversely Impact Its Operations.

Using Google One subscriptions, users can purchase additional space to store WhatsApp data online. The move reportedly signifies that WhatsApp is now moving towards more cloud services, just like Apple. Apple users have already been using iCloud storage to back up their data for chat backups. According to the report by News18, WhatsApp has been pushing users to sign up for its paid storage services, allowing them 100GB and 2TB of cloud storage and other services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).