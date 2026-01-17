VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: "My Best Friend's Wedding", a brand new campaign featuring Dulquer Salman, Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam, was launched on January 10, 2026 marking a milestone in the brand's wedding storytelling journey. The campaign film unfolds within a marriage narrative, seen through the perspectives of its three lead characters.

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 for January 21 to 24 Examinations, Know Steps To Download.

Under this association, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen across Jos Alukkas' forthcoming campaigns, portraying jewellery as a reflection of personal stories, emotions and enduring connections.Over the years, the versatile actor has created an impact across multiple industries spanning Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, and his endorsement with us is nothing short of an exceptional partnership.

Through this innovative campaign, Jos Alukkas aims at catering to changing customer preferences while maintaining the existing customer base by creating lasting connections. The film captures the essence of modern weddings, showing how Jos Alukkas jewellery complements life's most significant milestones.

Also Read | Will Babar Azam be Part of Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026?.

Addressing the initiative, Varghese Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, "Weddings have always been moments when people choose companionship and commitment. Over the years, we've seen these choices being made with greater clarity and confidence. This campaign reflects our belief that celebration follows intention with jewellery quietly and meaningfully becoming part of that moment".

Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, expressed his excitement about the actor joining hands with the brand and noted that Dulquer's partnership with Jos Alukkas came at a developing phase, when the brand began connecting with contemporary audiences. "Design today is shaped by how people want to live with their jewellery, not only how it appears on a given day. This story reflects that shift, where jewellery belongs to the occasion without drawing attention to itself" he said.

John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, further added "Weddings bring families and loved ones together to celebrate commitment.This film reflects that collective spirit, where the moment feels complete because it is shared and supported by everyone present."

Jos Alukkas has been at the forefront of turning Indian weddings into meaningful celebrations for over six decades. Though the format and context of modern-day marriages may have changed, the significance of uniting families to mark commitment remains unchanged. With "My Best Friend's Wedding", Jos Alukkas continues to uphold its legacy of celebrating authentic moments, embracing not just the cherished traditions of the past but also the spirit of contemporary weddings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)