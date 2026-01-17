Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Former captain Babar Azam has been included in Pakistan’s preliminary 20-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, ending months of speculation regarding his role in the national shortest-format setup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) submitted its provisional list to the ICC ahead of the January 7 deadline, with the tournament set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. While Babar’s inclusion provides a boost to the batting order, the squad has been marked by the shock exclusion of long-term opening partner and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video).

The squad will be trimmed to a final 15-player list by head coach Mike Hesson following the conclusion of the current white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

Selection and Recent Form

Babar Azam’s place in the T20I side had been under scrutiny following a dip in strike rate during 2025. However, a decent stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, where he struck two half-centuries for the Sydney Sixers, might provide the former captain with the long rope.

Head coach Mike Hesson has reportedly backed the veteran batter to provide stability at the top of the order, particularly on the slower surfaces expected in Sri Lanka. While Salman Ali Agha has been named captain for the tournament, Babar's experience remains central to Pakistan's strategy as they look to improve on their group-stage exit in the previous edition.

Babar Azam remains one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the format. Despite recent debates surrounding his strike rate, his career numbers highlight a level of consistency that few in world cricket have matched.

Babar Azam T20I Numbers

Category Numbers T20Is 136 Innings 129 Total Runs 4,429 Batting Average 39.54 Strike Rate 128.45 Highest Score 122 Centuries 3 Half-Centuries 38 Fours / Sixes 466 / 77 Catches 60

Babar Azam: T20 World Cup Career Statistics & Records

As Babar Azam prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, his historical performance in the tournament remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s white-ball strategy. Known for his technical precision, Babar holds several significant World Cup records, most notably from his record-breaking 2021 campaign.

Babar Azam's T20 World Cup Numbers

Category Statistics Matches 17 Innings 17 Total Runs 549 Batting Average 36.60 Strike Rate 111.36 Highest Score 70 Half-Centuries (50s) 5 Not Outs 2 Fours / Sixes 49 / 8

T20 World Cup Records & Milestones

Most Runs in a Debut Edition: In his first-ever T20 World Cup appearance in 2021, Babar scored 303 runs, setting the record for the most runs by any player in their debut tournament.

Most Fifties in a Single Edition: He struck 4 half-centuries in the 2021 tournament, a joint-record for the most 50+ scores in a single T20 World Cup edition (shared with Virat Kohli and Matthew Hayden).

Record-Breaking Partnership: Along with Mohammad Rizwan, Babar holds the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history—an unbeaten 152-run stand against India in 2021, which led Pakistan to their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals. Steve Smith Shows Displeasure With Babar Azam’s Fielding During Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26, Video Goes Viral. Babar Azam's 2021 performance remains his gold standard, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer. While his 2022 campaign in Australia was personally challenging (averaging under 20), he famously led Pakistan to the Final. In the most recent 2024 edition, his strike rate became a point of discussion, but he remained Pakistan's most stable batter in difficult conditions in the USA.

Despite his selection, Babar's recent BBL stint has been a mix of brilliance and frustration. This emotional intensity highlights the high stakes Babar feels regarding his form as the T20 World Cup approaches, which might be the star player's last outing with the national team in the format if selected, and then failing to perform up to standards.

