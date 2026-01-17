Mumbai, January 17: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination. Candidates who have registered for the country’s premier engineering entrance test can now download their hall tickets from the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first phase of the exam is scheduled to take place from January 21 to January 29, 2026, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Aspiring engineers are advised to verify their shift timings and centre details immediately, as the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

For now, NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 hall tickets for January 21 to 24 exams only. The JEE admit cards for January 28 and 29 exams will be released later, NTA said. The candidates scheduled to appear on 21, 22, 23 & 24 January 2026 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1 (January 2026) for Paper 1 from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 17 January 2026, and go through the instructions contained therein as

well as in the Information Bulletin", NTA said in an official release.

How to Download the JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

The NTA has activated the download link on its portal. To access the hall ticket, candidates must follow a standardised digital procedure:

Visit the Official Site: Navigate to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Login Credentials: Click on the "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card" link and enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or password).

Click on the "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card" link and enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or password). Security Pin: Enter the case-sensitive security pin displayed on the screen.

Enter the case-sensitive security pin displayed on the screen. Download and Print: Once the admit card appears, download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts—one for the exam day and one for backup.

Important Dates and Shift Timings

The Session 1 exam window spans several days to accommodate millions of candidates. For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), exams will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning and others) is slated for January 28 and 29.

Shift Timing Morning Shift 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Afternoon Shift 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Special Update for West Bengal Candidates

In a significant administrative update, the NTA has rescheduled the January 23 exam for candidates appearing from centres in West Bengal. This decision follows representations regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja. Affected students will be allotted an alternative date within the Session 1 window, which will be explicitly mentioned on their specific admit cards.

Exam Day Guidelines and Mandatory Documents

To ensure a smooth experience at the test centres, the NTA has issued a strict set of instructions. Candidates must carry the following items:

Printed Admit Card: Preferably a colour printout on A4-size paper.

Valid Photo ID: Original Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport.

Passport Photo: One additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet (same as the one uploaded during registration).

Transparent Ballpoint Pen: For rough work (rough sheets will be provided).

All About JEE Main Examination

JEE Main serves as the gateway for admission into prestigious National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Furthermore, it acts as a qualifying round for the JEE Advanced, the sole entrance for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The results for the January session are expected to be declared by February 12, 2026.

