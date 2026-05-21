Business News | JSW Group Partners with Uber to Develop and Deploy EVs in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): JSW Group and Uber have partnered to jointly develop and deploy electric vehicle (EV) solutions tailored for the Indian ride-hailing market, with the aim of accelerating EV adoption in line with India's net-zero goals.

The companies announced on Thursday that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Parth Jindal of JSW Group and Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO at the JSW headquarters in Mumbai last week.

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According to the companies, the partnership will focus on supporting the next phase of electric mobility adoption for services operating on the Uber platform in India.

As part of the agreement, JSW Green Mobility, a wholly-owned company of JSW Group, and Uber will work together to deploy EV solutions aligned with the pricing and performance expectations of the Indian market.

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The collaboration will also explore opportunities to develop and scale localised EV solutions across different categories suited for use on the Uber platform, based on the evolving needs of India's mobility ecosystem.

Uber said the partnership forms part of its broader efforts to expand access to electric mobility in India and build a more sustainable urban transportation network.

The company stated that it continues to work with automakers, fleet operators and other ecosystem players to increase the availability and adoption of electric vehicles across multiple categories on its platform.

Speaking on the collaboration, Parth Jindal of JSW Group said the partnership aims to support scalable EV mobility solutions aligned with India's national net-zero goals.

"We are excited to collaborate with Uber to explore scalable EV mobility solutions aligned with national net-zero goals for India. By combining Uber's platform scale and mobility insights with JSW's growing automotive and clean mobility ambitions, we hope to contribute meaningfully to India's EV ecosystem," he said.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said strong ecosystem partnerships are necessary to support India's transition towards electric mobility.

"India's transition to electric mobility requires strong ecosystem partnerships across technology platforms, automakers, fleet operators, and infrastructure players," he said.

He added that the collaboration with JSW Group would help accelerate EV adoption on the Uber platform by exploring solutions designed specifically for Indian riders and drivers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)