Neymar Spotted Feeding His Daughter in Viral Video During Santos vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match

A heartwarming video of Brazilian football star Neymar on 'dad duty' has gone viral on social media, capturing the forward feeding his daughter, Mavie, from the stands. The tender moment occurred on Wednesday evening during Santos FC’s high-stakes CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2025-26 group-stage match against Argentine side San Lorenzo. Neymar Toilet Viral Video Fact Check: Fans Swarm Brazilian Football Star's Lookalike Inside Public Washroom.

The veteran attacker, who recently signed a contract extension with Santos through to the end of 2026, was unable to feature on the pitch due to a minor physical setback. Rather than travelling or sitting in the dugout, Neymar watched the continental fixture from a private box alongside his family, where television cameras and fans caught the candid interaction.

Neymar On Dad Duty

😍 Um olho no jogo, o outro na papinha! ⚽🥣 @SantosFC pic.twitter.com/YQujkbrRxv — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) May 20, 2026

Neymar was a notable absentee from the starting line-up for the crucial Group D encounter. The 34-year-old is currently nursing a right calf strain, an injury sustained during Santos' turbulent 3-0 Campeonato Brasileiro defeat against Coritiba last weekend.

Medical staff opted to rest the forward to avoid aggravating the problem, though Santos team doctor Rodrigo Zogaib has since allayed fears regarding the severity of the issue. While he sat out the midweek clash, the viral clip of him feeding his young daughter quickly stole the spotlight, drawing widespread praise from fans online for his hands-on parenting. Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video).

Medical staff opted to rest the forward to avoid aggravating the problem, though Santos team doctor Rodrigo Zogaib has since allayed fears regarding the severity of the issue. While he sat out the midweek clash, the viral clip of him feeding his young daughter quickly stole the spotlight, drawing widespread praise from fans online for his hands-on parenting.

World Cup Preparations Loom

Despite the immediate continental pressure on his club, Neymar has plenty to look forward to on the international stage. Earlier this week, Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti officially selected the veteran forward for the final 26-man squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking Neymar's fourth consecutive appearance at the global tournament.

According to the national team's medical staff, Neymar's calf injury will not jeopardise his international duties. He is expected to be fully fit to report for Brazil’s first pre-World Cup training session, which is scheduled to commence on 27 May, just ahead of their opening tournament match against Morocco.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).