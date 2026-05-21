Cockroach Janta Party: Anurag Kashyap to Dia Mirza, Bollywood Celebrities Who Support the Viral Gen Z Movement

A satirical political movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has emerged as an unprecedented viral phenomenon on Indian social media, recently surpassing the Instagram follower counts of major established political parties. Launched just five days ago, the internet-born movement has tapped into public sentiment and youth frustration, rapidly expanding its reach beyond digital memes. The platform’s sudden popularity has also attracted significant attention from the entertainment industry, with several high-profile Bollywood celebrities, filmmakers, and internet personalities joining the online wave. Cockroach Janta Party X Account Blocked in India: Details Here.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party was created on May 16, 2026, by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist and graduate of Boston University. The satirical movement was sparked by oral observations made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing on May 15. The Chief Justice reportedly used the word "cockroaches" while criticising individuals who use fake degrees to enter professions like law and media, though initial social media interpretations perceived the remarks as targeting unemployed youth.

Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Despite subsequent clarifications from the Chief Justice that his comments were misquoted and taken out of context, the phrase quickly evolved into a rallying cry for internet satire. Dipke initiated the campaign by posting a registration form online, inviting anyone who felt misrepresented to join. Positioning itself as "a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth," the CJP utilises humour and memes to highlight serious socio-economic challenges.

The platform has focused heavily on issues such as youth unemployment, academic paper leaks, and systemic political accountability. Its playful manifesto includes satirical proposals, such as ensuring Parliament is composed of 50% women and banning post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Follow Cockroach Janta Party on Instagram

As the movement gained mainstream traction, a notable contingent of Bollywood filmmakers, actors, and television personalities began following and interacting with the official account, further boosting its visibility.

Prominent independent filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is among the notable film industry figures following the handle. Actors Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Esha Gupta have also joined the digital base, alongside film director Kunal Kohli. The satirical nature of the movement has naturally resonated with the comedy and television sectors as well.

Celebrities Who Follow Cocroach Janta Party on Instagram

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

High-profile comedian Kunal Kamra, television personalities Uorfi Javed and Umar Riaz, actor Abhishek Nigam, and Punjabi singer-actor Himanshi Khurana are all among the account's digital audience. Mainstream political figures, including Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra, have also acknowledged or expressed backing for the campaign on social media platforms. Cockroach Janta Party Gets TMC Boost As Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Join Amid Row Over CJI Remarks.

While internet commentators debate whether this rapid surge in digital followership will translate to any form of real-world political impact, the movement continues to serve as a prominent hub for youth-centric political satire and digital engagement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).